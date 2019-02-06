Here's How Meghan Markle Is Preparing For Childbirth With A Holistic Health Focus, According To Reports
In just a few short months, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child into the world, and I don’t know about you, but I cannot wait for the birth announcement photos to surface. Somehow, amidst their busy schedules, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been diligently planning for the arrival of their little Lord or Lady. However, if you thought even for a second that these parents-to-be would be following standard royal protocol for this pregnancy, think again. According to Vanity Fair, Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing for childbirth with a few holistic practices that, I can only assume, are unlike anything this royal family has ever seen. Elite Daily has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on how Markle is preparing for childbirth, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
Now, I mean no disrespect at all toward the royal family when I say that, when it comes to how a woman prepares her body for childbirth, tradition is irrelevant. Childbirth is such a personal, intimate, not to mention incredibly physical experience that every woman, even a member of the royal family, deserves to be able to navigate for themselves.
Per Vanity Fair, it seems like Markle, with a little guidance from her mother, Doria Ragland, has a clear vision for how she’d like her first labor to go.
“Meg wants a natural birth if she can have one," a source told Vanity Fair. "Her mother is very into anything that is holistic and natural, and having been brought up with yoga and mindfulness, it’s all very much part of Meghan’s birth plan."
With that in mind, it looks like Markle has been taking all the necessary steps she can to ensure the birth of her royal baby goes as smoothly as possible. Here's what we know about how Meghan Markle has reportedly been preparing for childbirth so far in her pregnancy.
She's Reportedly Recruited Both A Doula And A Midwife For The Big Day
According to The Sun, the Duchess is reportedly working with doula Lauren Mishcon, in addition to a midwife, to help prepare her for childbirth. For those who don’t know, per the doula-certifying organization, DONA International’s definition, a doula is “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional, and informational support to a mother” before, during, and after childbirth in order to help the mother, as well as her family, “achieve the healthiest, most satisfying experience possible.”
Per The Sun's report, it’s apparently been centuries since a member of the royal family recruited a doula to help them prepare for the big day, but again, Markle deserves to do what’s best for her. Plus, it’s not as if this royal couple isn’t known for breaking traditions.
Markle Has Reportedly Been Doing Acupuncture To Help Her Relax
Listen, Markle has had one whirlwind of a year. In just under 365 days, the former actress said “so long” to sunny California, moved all the way across the pond to marry an actual prince, became the Duchess of Sussex, co-wrote a cookbook for charity, toured Australia, and, on top of all of that (and more), she's now expecting her first child. Pregnancy can be stressful enough on its own, but when you sprinkle Duchess duties on top of it all, I cannot even imagine the physical, mental, and emotional toll it must be taking on her.
According to Vanity Fair, Markle reportedly tapped Ross Barr, an acupuncturist to the stars and fertility/women’s health expert, to help her navigate the last trimester of her pregnancy. Now, it's worth noting that this isn’t the first time Markle’s reportedly worked with Barr, as The Times reported back in May of 2018 that both the Duchess and Duke were regularly scheduling appointments with Barr leading up to their nuptials. So, assuming all of these reports are accurate, it seems like Markle trusts Barr’s work enough to resume treatments during this special time in her life.
“Meghan has been having regular acupuncture sessions to help her unwind and relax,” a source told Vanity Fair. “It’s brilliant for the blood circulation and boosting blood flow to the uterus. She plans to use acupuncture right up to her due date.”
The Duchess Is Also Reportedly Practicing Mindfulness For An Easy Labor
So you might be wondering, if Markle really is planning on going all-natural during her childbirth — in other words, no drugs — how is she planning on working through the pain? Well, first of all, it’s important to note that labor is a different experience for every woman. Of course, you won’t know how your body is going to respond to the process until it happens, but not every childbirth is complete and total agony.
On that note, it seems like Markle definitely isn’t going into labor without a game plan. Per Vanity Fair, the Duchess is reportedly using hypno-birthing techniques to prepare her for the big day. Are you scratching your head because you have no clue what hypno-birthing is? No worries, I was perplexed by the phrase, too. According to the Marie Mongan Hypno-Birthing Institute's official website, hypno-birthing is basically just a fancy-sounding way to refer to deep breathing techniques, as well as meditative practices, that are meant to keep the mother cool, calm, and collected once the baby’s ready to make their grand entrance into the world.
Regardless of how Markle is actually preparing for childbirth, I for one am so excited to see that little bundle of joy, and I'm sending all the positive vibes to her, Prince Harry, and the rest of the royal family during this exciting time.