In just a few short months, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child into the world, and I don’t know about you, but I cannot wait for the birth announcement photos to surface. Somehow, amidst their busy schedules, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been diligently planning for the arrival of their little Lord or Lady. However, if you thought even for a second that these parents-to-be would be following standard royal protocol for this pregnancy, think again. According to Vanity Fair, Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing for childbirth with a few holistic practices that, I can only assume, are unlike anything this royal family has ever seen. Elite Daily has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on how Markle is preparing for childbirth, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Now, I mean no disrespect at all toward the royal family when I say that, when it comes to how a woman prepares her body for childbirth, tradition is irrelevant. Childbirth is such a personal, intimate, not to mention incredibly physical experience that every woman, even a member of the royal family, deserves to be able to navigate for themselves.

Per Vanity Fair, it seems like Markle, with a little guidance from her mother, Doria Ragland, has a clear vision for how she’d like her first labor to go.

“Meg wants a natural birth if she can have one," a source told Vanity Fair. "Her mother is very into anything that is holistic and natural, and having been brought up with yoga and mindfulness, it’s all very much part of Meghan’s birth plan."

With that in mind, it looks like Markle has been taking all the necessary steps she can to ensure the birth of her royal baby goes as smoothly as possible. Here's what we know about how Meghan Markle has reportedly been preparing for childbirth so far in her pregnancy.

She's Reportedly Recruited Both A Doula And A Midwife For The Big Day Giphy According to The Sun, the Duchess is reportedly working with doula Lauren Mishcon, in addition to a midwife, to help prepare her for childbirth. For those who don’t know, per the doula-certifying organization, DONA International’s definition, a doula is “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional, and informational support to a mother” before, during, and after childbirth in order to help the mother, as well as her family, “achieve the healthiest, most satisfying experience possible.” Per The Sun's report, it’s apparently been centuries since a member of the royal family recruited a doula to help them prepare for the big day, but again, Markle deserves to do what’s best for her. Plus, it’s not as if this royal couple isn’t known for breaking traditions.