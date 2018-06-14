Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth seem to be getting along great. The two are having a special set of royal appearances together on June 14, and they're special because they mark Meghan Markle's first appearance without Harry. It also marks a first for Meghan that not even Harry has gotten to do: she traveled to the engagement on the royal train. Ohhhhh! Ahhhhh! A trainnnnn! According to a series of tweets from Kensington Palace, Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle traveled overnight on the royal train from London to Cheshire for their first royal engagement attended by just the two of them.

All teasing about this train aside, it actually does look pretty fancy. It doesn't seem to be used that often by much of the royal family because, quite frankly, I've literally never heard of the royal train until today. According to Hello!, the train is mostly used by senior members of the royal family and staff, and Prince Charles and Camilla apparently use it the most. Prince William used it once on a 2003 tour, but Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have never been seen using the train for any official royal engagements. So, the queen and Meghan Markle using the train to travel overnight for their visit to Cheshire is a bit of a special occasion.

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex's trip to Cheshire consisted of them attending the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge and meeting with schoolchildren from the area. They also paused for a moment of silence in honor of those killed in the Grenfell Tower fire on its one year anniversary.

The photos of Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle in Cheshire show just how much these two get along.

This picture literally fills me with glee.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So does this one.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And this one.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The queen! She's smiling! She's laughing! Meghan Markle did that!

Kensington Palace also tweeted a bunch of photos of the Queen and Meghan's trip to Cheshire.

The tweets detailed part of the events of the day. They read, "The Duchess of Sussex arrives in Cheshire, where she is accompanying Her Majesty The Queen for a day of engagements today #RoyalVisitCheshire," "At the opening of @MerseyGateway Bridge, The Duchess of Sussex joins The Queen to watch a performance by local schoolchildren," and "The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex observed the national silence in memory of the people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire, a year ago today."

People on Twitter can't get enough of Meghan and the Queen's sweet photos.

According to Cosmo, the dress Meghan wore to the event is Givenchy — the same brand that made her wedding dress.

While Meghan undoubtedly has a bunch of appearances lined up for the foreseeable future throughout the UK, perhaps her most exciting royal engagement is coming up this fall. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going on a royal tour around Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and the Kingdom of Tonga, according to a statement released by Kensington Palace on June 10. This will mark the couple's first official royal tour.

The statement read,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the Autumn. Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries’ respective governments. The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

A tweet from Kensington Palace about the tour revealed it will end with the couple attending The Invictus Games in Australia. It read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the Autumn The tour will fall on the occasion of @InvictusSydney 2018."

The royal family isn't wasting any time getting Meghan acclimated to the life of constant public appearances. But by the looks of her in the photos from her trip to Cheshire with the queen, the Duchess of Sussex is more than equipped for her new role.