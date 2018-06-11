The moment we've been waiting for has finally arrived. This royal couple might have said "I do" on May 19, but since then we've been eagerly waiting to hear about where the newlyweds plan to jet off to for their first official trip. So, where will Harry and Meghan go for their first royal visit? To be honest, I already have FOMO.

On June 10, Kensington Palace announced via Twitter that Markle and Prince Harry will head to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand come fall. Although it's exciting to hear about, the visit to Australia isn't necessarily news. Markle already announced that she plans to join Prince Harry in Sydney, Australia from Oct. 20 through Oct. 27 for the next Invictus Games, which hosts wounded and recovering servicemen and women from around the world. Although that's sure to be an incredible experience, it's nice to know that the newlyweds will be able to experience other regions as well. To share the news, Kensington Palace released a full statement detailing the upcoming trip.

The statement read,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the Autumn. Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries’ respective governments. The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Any chance there's room for one more?

So what exactly goes down during this royal visit? During the tour, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will rub shoulders with different people from each country visited and the couple is expected to abide by each destination's etiquette and cultural requirements. Markle and Prince Harry will visit each country with hopes of establishing personal relationships and close connections. I don't think charismatic couple will have a problem with that.

It's nice to see that Markle and Prince Harry are truly living up to their royal titles. On June 14, Markle will join Queen Elizabeth on a visit to Chester, U.K. as a part of her first solo public duty. Even though Markle may not necessarily have a lengthy royal resumé, I have no doubt she'll impress. After all, the new Duchess of Sussex is well rested since returning from her and Prince Harry's honeymoon. On June 9, Markle made her official Trooping the Colour debut, which honored Queen Elizabeth on her 92nd birthday.

Plus, Markle has officially received her Coat of Arms, and it's as perfect as can be. Naturally a one of a kind bride needs a one of a kind design, and Kensington Palace broke down each detail for us.

The Palace said,

The blue background of the shield represents the Pacific Ocean off the California coast, while the two golden rays across the shield are symbolic of the sunshine of The Duchess's home state. The three quills represent communication and the power of words. Beneath the shield on the grass sits a collection of golden poppies, California's state flower, and wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.It is customary for Supporters of the shield to be assigned to Members of the Royal Family, and for wives of Members of the Royal Family to have one of their husband’s Supporters and one relating to themselves. The Supporter relating to The Duchess of Sussex is a songbird with wings elevated as if flying and an open beak, which with the quill represents the power of communication.

It seems just like yesterday that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchanged nuptials in the picturesque St George's Chapel in Windsor, U.K. I don't know about y'all, but I still get emotional thinking about that special day. From Markle's dress to Harry's whispered compliments, it truly was an event for the books. The couple announced their engagement in November 2017, and from the start it was obvious that Markle wasn't going to be the typical royal bride. Not only does she have no royal background, but the former Suits actress has actually been married before. I don't know about y'all, but I love an unconventional love story.

Have a fun and safe royal visit you two! Don't forget to write!