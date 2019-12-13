Harry Styles & Camille Rowe's Relationship Timeline Is Mysterious

Harry Styles may have a complicated past with Kendall Jenner, but no relationship as complex as the one he has with French model Camille Rowe. The two reportedly dated for a little over a year, and despite their few public appearances together, all seemed to be going well for the pair. But then, that maybe-relationship came to an abrupt end, and it's only now that Harry Styles' Fine Line is out in the world that fans are (sort of) getting some answers about why the two split. Harry Styles and Camille Rowe's relationship timeline may not be all that exciting, but the idea that he's writing songs about Rowe certainly is. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Styles and Rowe for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

As private as Styles is about his dating life, he's said that many of his songs are inspired by past relationships. In one of his new songs, "Falling," he even admits that many of his love songs are about one person in particular. "...I'm well aware I write too many songs about you," he sings, and though it's not clear that he's alluding to Rowe, here's what I do know about their past.

They Attended A Gig In July 2017 Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Styles and Rowe were first spotted together at a Fleetwood Mac show at The Classic East in New York City in July 2017, and according to Us Weekly, a source noticed the two were "all over each other." The two were reportedly introduced by their mutual friend Alexa Chung. Just a few weeks earlier, while promoting his new film Dunkirk, Styles visited the BBC1 Radio station for an interview with his close friend Nick Grimshaw. During the interview, Styles was hooked up to a heart rate monitor and shown a series of random pictures, including everything from a shirtless Ryan Gosling to a suitcase of money to Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe. When asked how he felt about Rowe, Styles (unconvincingly) replied, "I don't know her. I'm sure she's wonderful... I'm sure she's a wonderful person." Then he turned to someone off camera and laughingly said, "I hate you all so much."

They Had A Dinner Date In September 2017 Two months after attending the Fleetwood Mac concert together, the singer and the model were photographed getting dinner in Los Angeles. Styles was even seen holding Rowe's handbag for her, despite having a bandage on his wrist from a recent surgery. A day before their dinner date, an interview was published between Rowe and Glamour Paris, and when she was asked who she might send a text message to at midnight, she replied, "To my boyfriend."

Styles Introduced Rowe To His Family In December 2017 Styles reportedly introduced Rowe to his mom and sister around the holidays before he spent New Year's Eve with Rowe in LA. A source told The Sun that things seemed to be getting serious between the two. "Camille's come along at exactly the right point in Harry's life," the source claimed. "He's had plenty of fun but seems to be content hanging out with her. They get on great. She's laid-back and cool, plus she's been really supportive of his career." Seeing as Rowe had been spotted at several of Styles' shows between the summer and the new year, that definitely seemed to ring true. The source also added, "The relationship is still fairly relaxed, he's hardly at the stage where they see each other every day. But Camille has also bonded with his sister Gemma and best pal Lou Teesdale, which is hugely important to Harry."

They Went On Another Dinner Date In January 2018 AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images The two made another rare public appearance in January 2018 when they stepped out for a sushi dinner in LA. A week later, they were seen once again getting a casual lunch together in West Hollywood.

They Broke Up In July 2018 A month after Rowe was spotted at Styles' final show of his 89-city world tour at The Forum in Inglewood, California, it was reported by The Sun that the two had split. No details were ever released about the cause of the breakup.

Tom Hull Talked About The Aftermath Of The Breakup In August 2019 Over a year after the rumored split, one of Styles' BFFs, Tom Hull, opened up to Rolling Stone about "this breakup that had a big impact on [Styles]." He told an anecdote about when the singer spotted Hull wearing a pair of slippers that Styles' ex-girlfriend (whom he was "really cut up about") had given Hull. Though Hull questioned whether it was weird to still wear the slippers — seeing as he and Rowe were "still close friends" — Styles apparently had a problem with it. "How could you wear those?" he reportedly asked his friend. In the same interview, Styles admitted that much of his music is inspired by his personal life and relationships. "It's not like I've ever sat and done an interview and said, 'So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,'" he explained. "Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It's the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over."

Styles Talked About Adding A Voicemail From Rowe At The End Of "Cherry" In November 2019 While many of the lyrics from Styles' latest album, Fine Line, seem to allude to his relationship with Rowe, the most telling song is "Cherry," which seemingly gives a nod to Rowe's French roots and even includes a voicemail from a woman speaking French at the end of the track. While chatting with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in November, Styles talked about his decision to add the voicemail, and he basically all but confirmed the voicemail came from Rowe. "It got added in later on, and it felt so part of the song," Styles said. "It just felt like it needed it. We're friends and stuff, so I asked her if it was OK. And she was OK with it."