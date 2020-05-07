Usually, it takes three strikes before someone is out, but Hannah Brown has decided that two strikes is more than enough. During an hour-long Instagram Live on May 6, fans learned that Hannah Brown wants to date after quarantine — and no, she's not interested in dating any more Bachelor Nation stars. Though she acknowledged that quarantine is "not the best time to try to date," she made it clear that she's single and ready to mingle. "I am in a place where I'm ready to do that — to test the waters a little bit," she said. Get it, girl!

ICYMI, the beauty queen hasn't had the best luck with Bachelor bros. Her ex-fiancé, Jed Wyatt, lied to her about having a girlfriend. Her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, dated Gigi Hadid instead, and then spent several weeks with Brown in Florida, and then... OK, TBH, I still have literally no idea what went down between Brown and Cameron in quarantine. But whatever happened, Brown has decided she's done with Bachelor alums — at least romantically. "I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor," she pointed out. Sorry, Hannah B. and Tyler C. shippers. I'm as devastated as you are.

Following their time in quarantine together, both Brown and Cameron have expressed that their relationship is merely platonic. On a Zoom call captured on TikTok, Cameron called Brown "a good friend" — and nothing more. Later, during an Instagram Live on April 14, a fan asked Brown whether she's thinking about starting a family, and Brown explained she's just working on herself right now. Then, in case she wasn't making herself clear enough, she added, "Also… you have to have a significant other for that and I don't." Case closed, y'all.

She may not be quite ready to start a family, but Brown isn't looking for a fling, either — according to her, she's ready to find love. "You know, I definitely want to be in a relationship," she confessed during her May 6 IG Live. "I think I'm finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life. I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that." Of course, she's not looking to date just anyone. "I'm gonna be single until it's right," she added. "I don't date around, really. You have to date people, but I date, like, seriously."

Brown even jokingly asked fans what dating during quarantine was like. "I want to know how some single people have been dating during quarantine," she said. "Has anyone done Zoom dating? Has that been a thing for you guys?" LOL. Even if it turns out that virtual dating isn't your thing, I'm rooting for you, Alabama Hannah!