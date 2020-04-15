I am genuinely so sorry to be the bearer of bad news here, but Hannah Brown put those Tyler Cameron dating rumors to rest during an Instagram Live on April 14. While Brown didn't name Cameron specifically, she did make it clear that she was single. It all started when a fan tuned into Brown's Instagram Live sesh to ask what her plans are with regards to starting a family.

"If you would have asked me like a few years ago I would have been, like, oh for sure by 25 I'm married," Brown, 25, responded. "And possibly thinking about kids in the next, like trying to get pregnant right now probably. A lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms but I couldn't imagine it, I'm not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, I could be. But, I'm still trying to figure out my life."

Then she added in this little disclaimer, making it extra clear she's single: "Also… you have to have a significant other for that and I don’t." And just like that, with 13 short words, she shot down the hopes and dreams of Bachelor Nation fans across the globe.

If you need to see it for yourself to believe it, here's a video of Brown talking about he marriage plans (or lack thereof):

And here she is shutting down hopes and dreams:

ICYMI: The two reportedly became close again after Cameron's mom Andrea passed away on Feb. 29. Brown was reportedly very supportive of Cameron during the difficult time, even reportedly flying to Jupiter, Florida to be with Cameron for his mom's celebration of life. Then, just a few days later, Brown returned to Jupiter, this time quarantining for weeks in a house with Cameron and a bunch of his nearest and dearest. Fans were obviously incredibly excited, even coming up with theories that Brown and Cameron were sleeping in the same bed.

But, alas, Brown left the Quarantine Crew in early April to go be with her family in Alabama and is now making it pretty clear nothing romantic is going on between her and Cameron. So, it looks like they really are just friends after all.