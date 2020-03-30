While most sources claim the two are not back together, some fans think Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron sleep in the same bed in the Florida home they're now famously quarantining in. The evidence for this theory? A video fans found of Brown and Cameron fighting over whether or not the sheets on a bed need to be cleaned. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Brown and Cameron about the theory they're sharing a bed, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

"The sheets don’t need to be cleaned!" he said in the supposedly incriminating clip. "They’ve been on there for three days. I don’t clean sheets, until like two months."

Brown held her ground and told Cameron, "No, they’ve been on here for at least a week and a half and now they should be cleaned."

In response, Cameron lamented, "Oh my gosh," at which point the mystery person filming them (presumably another member of the Quarantine Crew) called it Brown and Cameron's "first fight."

Naturally, the next step for Brown and Cameron was to evolve their "first fight" into a flirty on-camera pillow fight on the bed they may or may not be sharing. The person filming said, "I’m gonna leave you two in here” before heading out.

The fact that they're fighting about sheets doesn't necessarily mean they're sharing a bed. Like, for example, he could just be making fun of her for constantly changing the sheets on her own bed. Another possible scenario: Maybe Brown was doing a load of laundry for everyone in the house, including Cameron, and decided to strip everyone's sheets. There are plenty of explanations that don't involve them sharing a bed with each other.

That being said, it's hard to imagine that they'd both have such strong opinions on whether or not the sheets of a bed they don't both sleep in should be changed.

Oh, and did I mention that there's another video of Brown chilling in what fans believe to be the same bed a few days later? "Hey that’s Tyler’s bed," one fan commented on the video. "Yeah I love them together." Another wrote, "this is the same bed from the one where she wanted him to change his sheets 🙌🏻 yessssss." Another excitedly wrote, "THAT IS THE BED SHE WAS MAKING FOR TYLER," before adding, "Aka they are sharing a bed."

Despite what fans may be hoping for, sources have maintained that Brown and Cameron are just friends. “They have a lot of love for each other," one source reportedly told Us Weekly on March 18. "They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

I guess all that really matters is that they're happy, right?