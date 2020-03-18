Um, wait a very hot minute. Are Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron quarantining together? A recent TikTok posted by an account called The Quarantine Crew featured a video of Cameron, Brown, and some friends dancing poolside to Megan Thee Stallion's song "Savage." If you want to stalk all of the members of #TheQuarantineCrew, go right ahead. The caption conveniently includes all of their TikTok handles:

Doesn't that seem as if Brown and Cameron are quarantining together? Especially considering they've launched a TikTok dedicated to their squad, including Cameron's bestie Matt James, a future contestant on The Bachelorette? I guess the only way to really know for sure is to continue following The Quarantine Crew for more updates.

Rumors of some sort of reunion between Brown and Cameron have been swirling about since Cameron lost his mother to a brain aneurism on Feb. 29. "They aren't dating but Hannah has been there for Tyler since the passing of his mom," a source reportedly told E! News on March 2. "She reached out immediately and Tyler was grateful for her support. They have gotten closer recently and he's really thankful to have her around."

Brown even reportedly flew to Cameron's hometown of Jupiter, Florida to attend his mom's celebration of life. “It meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need," a source reportedly told People on March 11. "He was able to show her around Jupiter, introduce her to his friends, and have some good laughs. Just being able to hang out together, smile, and take his mind off things has been really helpful to Tyler’s grieving process. It’s just what he needed.”

Then, on March 14, Brown shocked Bachelor Nation to its very core by reportedly making yet another trip to see Cameron. Cameron was even photographed reportedly picking Brown up at Palm Beach International Airport and putting her luggage into his trunk for her.

Mark Bourdillion/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

It does not appear as though Brown has left Florida since then. On March 17, the pair was spotted looking intimate outside Cameron's home in Jupiter. “We were driving past, and Tyler literally sat right outside of his house, not even in the backyard," a witness reportedly told Page Six. "Hannah had her legs up on him, they were sitting kind of intimately. They looked pretty cozy, and seemed relaxed enough to flaunt it to everyone who could see.” Some particularly devoted fans even managed to snag a picture.

Here's to hoping the two are happy and healthy during these uncertain times. That's all that really matters, right?