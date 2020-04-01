Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron's Best TikToks Will Keep You Entertained All Day
The coronavirus outbreak may have the majority of the country sequestered in their homes, but these past few weeks have given us at least one thing to get excited about (and no, I'm not referring to Netflix's Tiger King). Bachelor alums Hannah B. and Tyler C. are currently social distancing together in Florida, and "The Quarantine Crew" (as they've dubbed themselves) has been providing some A+ TikTok content. Yes, they're with five other friends, but some of the videos seem suspiciously cozy, and Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's best TikToks might just convince you that Tannah is officially a thing again.
As you're probably already aware, Hannah and Tyler have had a pretty tumultuous relationship. The two attempted to reconcile after Hannah broke off her engagement with Jed Wyatt, but Tyler ended up moving on to Gigi Hadid, while Hannah moved on to Dancing With the Stars. However, in March, Bachelor Nation was given a glimmer of hope when Hannah flew down to Florida to be with Tyler after the unexpected passing of his mother. They've been pretty much inseparable ever since, and while they're evading questions about their relationship status, these flirty TikToks definitely have Tannah shippers on high alert.
When Hannah Tried (And Failed) To Say "Tyler" Without An Accent
When Hannah Pulled Out Some WWE Moves
When They Competed In An Orange Eating Contest
When They Teased Us With This Game Of Spin The Bottle
And, Of Course, When They Flipped The Switch
Social distancing might be kind of rough, but as long as it keeps Hannah and Tyler in the same house, I'll be able to make it through this trying time.