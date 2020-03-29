Weeks after first self-quarantining himself with Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron is continuing to dodge questions about whether or not he's romantically linked to his former flame. On Friday, March 27, the Bachelorette alum made an appearance on Instagram Live showing himself working out with his ex girlfriend and a handful of his other friends — and considering the pair's romantic history, fans were quick to ask him if they were seeing each other again. While he did address the questions, Tyler Cameron’s comment about Hannah Brown dating rumors avoided confirming what's going on between the former couple.

In case you've been following along, Cameron and Brown — who dated during the former pageant queen's season of The Bachelorette — reunited back in early March when Cameron's mom passed away unexpectedly. After attending the memorial together, the former couple reunited to socially distance together amidst the spread of the coronavirus. The self-professed "Quarantine Crew" — which includes Cameron's friend Jacob Laham — have made countless TikToks and videos together, and fans couldn't help but notice that there was some serious chemistry between the former exes. At one point, a flirty Brown appeared to turn up the heat on Friday night, joking about what Cameron was "packing" by putting a bandana over his superhero costume and telling him to "put that thing away."

During the Instagram Live video on Friday evening, viewers got to ask questions as the pair worked out with their friends — and unsurprisingly, a viewer said what everyone was wondering when he asked Cameron point-blank if he was dating Brown.

The model played coy, joking, "Me and Brown Bear are dating, yes, I confirm." While the camera panned to a smiling Brown, viewers quickly picked up that he was referring to his best friend Laham, whom he nicknamed Brown Bear.

Just one day later in another Instagram Live video, Cameron again fielded questions about his relationship with Brown by deflecting to his friend Matt James.

"Are Matt and Hannah dating? Yes," he said.

While both Cameron and Brown have stayed mum about if things have turned romantic again, an inside source previously told E! News that the former exes are figuring things out themselves and, for the time being, their relationship is strictly platonic. The source said that while there was "definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler, they are not dating."

"They both have expressed they are not in a good position to date right now but do care about each other," the source told the publication. "They have both have been through a lot recently and are supporting each other through it."

While only time will tell whether the former Bachelorette stars will make things official once again or keep their relationship platonic, it looks like they're enjoying each other's company for now and making the most of self-quarantining together.