Well, Bachelor Nation, it’s been quite a ride these last few months. If you saw The Bachelorette season finale on July 30, you know that Hannah Brown’s future is uncertain, to say the least. Since she’s no longer with Jed Wyatt, she’s single and available to find love… and many people are hoping she finds it with runner-up and fan favorite Tyler Cameron. As someone who shares this dream, I wanted to do a deep dive into Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s astrological compatibility. And as it turns out, their relationship has serious chances of heating up again.

To catch you up to speed, Brown asked Cameron out for a drink on the “After The Final Rose” portion of the finale, to which he responded, “Just tell me when. I’m there." Cameron went on to share his feelings about Brown in an interview with former Bachelor Nick Viall, saying he was open to see where things might lead. “I value and cherish our relationship and our friendship, and that's something I don't want to just cut off cold turkey because it didn't work out,” Cameron explained. “[She's] someone I would hope to have a drink with and see what happens and take it one step at a time."

Brown expressed similar hope in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I want to continue to be a part of his life, and I think he wants to be a part of mine," she said. "But at what capacity, I don't think we know just yet. But I'm excited to see him and catch up." For Hannah-Tyler stans like me, this is incredible news. While it’s unclear just yet when this drinks date will happen, I’m already thinking ahead to how things might pan out for these two.

And according to their zodiac signs, the future is promising. Brown is a Libra, born on September 24, an air sign that values balance and harmony in their relationships. Libras feel deeply for people they care about, and they want a love who truly understands their heart. When they don’t feel supported, Libras can be insecure — which is why it’s important that they find a partner who always builds them up and reminds them they are worthy.

Ever the encourager, Cameron falls under the Aquarius sign (his birthday is on January 31). Just like Brown, he’s an air sign, which means he’s idealistic and perceptive. Aquarians want to be someone’s rock in a relationship — they’re always willing to listen, and they love injecting their quirky sense of humor into a conversation to lighten the mood. A relationship with an Aquarius is exciting, passionate, and never lacking in fun.

When they get together, Libras and Aquarians connect over their shared love of thoughtful conversation and new experiences. And it’s easy to see this in Brown and Cameron’s relationship — they can talk about everything from sexual consent to their parents' marriages, while also doing silly things like having a dance party in Cameron’s hometown. A relationship between two air signs never gets boring, and they’re always pushing each other to learn and grow.

On the flip side, Libras can be indecisive in their constant quest for harmony. Sometimes this can be frustrating for an Aquarius, who knows what they believe in and feels strongly about making it happen. You can see this in Brown’s decision to choose Wyatt over Cameron, then ultimately end that relationship and try to reconnect with her runner-up.

Because Libras and Aquarians are both so happy-go-lucky, they sometimes struggle to communicate their deepest needs to one another — partially because they both have insecurities about feeling accepted by others. But when they learn to be honest and real about their feelings, this pair can move mountains together. Their gentle spirits and love for adventure make them a strong match who makes each other feel super loved and valued.

Is it any wonder fans love Brown and Cameron’s relationship so much? If they manage to make things work, they could be a serious power couple. Here’s hoping that drinks date goes well for them, and that even if things don’t work out in a romantic sense, they both continue to be each other’s biggest supporters. They certainly have a fan in me.