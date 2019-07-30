Tyler Cameron has been a frontrunner on Season 15 of The Bachelorette since day one, and I'm not saying that just because I'm a Tyler stan. His charm made an impression on Hannah from the very beginning, and their last date on the season finale was definitely one for the books. But does Hannah pick Tyler C. on The Bachelorette? It's super unclear. There are several signs that point to yes, but fans won't be sure until Part 2 of the finale on July 30. Until then, here's what viewers do know.

Hannah has had her eye on Tyler since they first started getting to know each other. On their first one-on-one date, Hannah was in a funk after all the Luke P. drama (yes, the Luke P. drama really did start that far back), and she was honest with Tyler in telling him that she didn't feel her best and bubbliest. But on the date, Tyler was nothing but supportive, making it clear that it was OK to feel down, and that she didn't have to pretend to be anything she wasn't in that moment. That was only the first time Tyler showed his unconditional support of Hannah, and you guys, it only got better

Lest we forget, when Tyler made it to the fantasy suite date, Hannah told him she was concerned because she already knew their physical relationship was strong. She was more worried about their emotional connection, and she told him she would much rather spend their overnight time together talking and getting to know each other. It went so well, that the next morning, Hannah cried watching him walk away from her because she said she'd never felt so loved and respected.

In Greece for the finale, Tyler was the first of the men to meet Hannah's family, and in the words of Hannah's momma herself, he set the bar real high. Hannah's parents loved Tyler, especially because he made it clear his intentions were to love and protect Hannah for the rest of their lives. He told them he wanted to be her biggest cheerleader and her best friend, and because his own parents are divorced, he's seen how a relationship can falter. He's been very vocal on the show about wanting the exact opposite of that for himself. After he said goodbye to the fam, Hannah told Tyler she was falling in love with him. Progress!

On their last one-on-one date, Hannah told Tyler all the nice things her family said about him, which, TBH, does not seem like something anyone would do if they weren't serious about their relationship. Tyler was naturally thrilled to hear he'd made a good impression, and continued to reiterate to Hannah how much she meant to him. "I'm with you, and I don't want to be anywhere else," he said. "Wherever we are — we could be in a little apartment trying to argue about the paint we're putting on the walls — I just want to be there." He also told her that if he were to wake up to her eyes and her dimples every morning, he'd be the happiest guy in the world, giving America yet another reason to swoon over him. Seriously, does he have one flaw??

After their romantic one-on-one came to a close (following yet another steamy hot makeout sesh), Hannah told the cameras she felt lucky to have the possibility of a life with Tyler. "It's almost like he's the perfect guy," she said. She went on to say she knows he'd protect her and keep her safe, and she expressed excitement over the possibility of starting a family with him. "Tyler makes me feel so special and so loved," she said. "I don't want him to let go of me." She also said she could see herself being in his arms forever.

Tyler expressed similar sentiments during their one-on-one, telling her she makes him the happiest he's ever been, and that he never wants to lose the feelings he has for her. All in all, it seems like Tyler would have it in the bag, but the likelihood of him winning is made even higher by the fact that Jed's meeting with Hannah's family did not go so well, and neither did his subsequent one-on-one with Hannah. Hannah's parents expressed concern over Jed's ability to provide financially for Hannah given his budding career as a musician, and made their concerns known to both him and Hannah.

Hannah was clearly bothered that her parents were so harsh, and it also really made an impact on Jed, who told Hannah he was bummed about the conversation all day. However, he did tell her that it didn't change the way he felt about her.

On their date, Hannah got seasick and had to take a second away from Jed. She told cameras she felt anxious about "getting engaged tomorrow," because she was so confused about what she wanted to do. The evening portion of their date didn't provide much further clarity. She left feeling very happy about her connection with Jed, but just as confused as she had earlier in the day. By the end of the episode, she really seemed to have no idea what she was going to do, but if the final dates were any indication, it's looking like Tyler C. continues to be a frontrunner — both in the heart of Hannah Brown, and in the heart of basically every person in the country.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette concludes with the second part of the finale at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30 on ABC.