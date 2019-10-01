OMG, #BiebersWedding is officially trending on Twitter, and you know what that means! It's time to discuss all the gorg ceremony details, including the gown and, of course, Hailey Baldwin's wedding hair. What can I say? I'm a sucker for a good bridal 'do! And seeing as Baldwin is a beautiful model with perfect hair 365 days of the year, I imagine it's hard to select one hairstyle as the official wedding day look, but it's safe to say she made the right choice. Baldwin — or should I say, Bieber? Are we sticking with that now? — looked absolutely gorgeous, no surprise.

If you're out of the loop, allow me to share some Bieber wedding deets. The ceremony took place on Monday, Sept. 30, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. While the duo did get hitched last year at a courthouse in New York, this time around they went for full-on, big wedding vibes. So of course, Baldwin had to look the part in a breathtaking gown and some gorgeous glam. I honestly don't know how celebrities decide on their wedding day style, seeing as they're so often all dolled up, I don't know how they can deem one look special enough for such a momentous occasion, but of course, Baldwin did not disappoint.

To what's likely the surprise of many, Baldwin kept things fairly simple, yet elegant when it came to her wedding hair — or at least, the hairstyle she wore at the reception. She wore her locks in a low bun, with the rest of her hair slicked down and parted in the middle and a few tendrils tucked behind her ears and falling out of the bun:

I'm not even exaggerating when I say I think I want my hair to look like this every damn day? I mean, it's clean. It's classic. It's incredibly on-trend. Literally what else do you need from a hairstyle?

While some might've expected something a little bit, I don't know, grand, I think it's a perfectly classic pick. The style kept her hair out of her face, allowed the rest of Baldwin's glam to take center stage, and, ultimately, kept the spotlight on her gown. Speaking of her gown, unfortunately, photos of the ceremony haven't surfaced just yet, so it's currently a mystery as to what Baldwin's wedding dress looked like. (She's also been incredibly silent as to any clues on who the designer might be.) However, you can see glimpses of the top half of the gown that Baldwin wore to the reception: a stunning high-neck, halter top white gown.

All in all, Baldwin's wedding hair, fairly simple wedding makeup, and classic wedding reception gown all worked together perfectly to give her a sleek and elegant vibe for her wedding. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm gonna go stare at social media for the entire day until the world decides to bless me with some color, hi-res images of Baldwin and Bieber's ceremony so I can see her freaking dress.