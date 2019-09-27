I have a feeling that, when you heard Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were tying the knot in South Carolina, your first thought was the same as mine: Why? Baldwin is originally from Arizona, and Bieber is from Ontario. Neither has any family in South Carolina, as far as I know, and it's pretty far from their home in Los Angeles (where plenty of the A-listers invited to the nuptials are likely flying in from). If you haven't yet seen a picture of their wedding venue, that may help you better understand their choice. Where are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin getting married, you ask? At a venue just as extra as you'd expect from these two.

The Sept. 30 wedding is scheduled just about a year after the couple had an official courthouse ceremony in New York City. They weren't originally planning on a September celebration, but after a few postponements, the pair settled on both a date and a place. The model and the singer were first spotted in Palmetto Bluff (a small resort community along the South Carolina coastline) on Aug. 12, which is when rumors started flying about potential venues.

The Montage Palmetto Bluff is a luxury coastal resort in the Palmetto Bluff area — and it sounds fancy AF. According to its website, the Montage "encompasses an extensive nature preserve, two picturesque villages featuring nine Southern-inspired dining options, a riverfront marina and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course." What better place to hold what's bound to be the wedding of the year? The resort also has a full-fledged spa, salon, and an official partnership with Cadillac. Cool, guys. Same.

Unfortunately, it sounds like things might be off to a rough start as wedding weekend approaches. TMZ reported that the hotel is shutting off many of its facilities to guests from Sunday through Tuesday, so Bieber and Baldwin's wedding attendees can enjoy private access. Apparently it's not sitting too well with other resort guests, who weren't informed of this until the last minute. Yikes.

Hopefully the drama gets sorted out before the wedding festivities begin. Baldwin has already started celebrating ahead of the big day — she held her bachelorette party in Los Angeles on Sept. 25. Kendall Jenner and other friends were present for the big night, and a source told People, “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles."

The bachelorette party photos are major squad goals, and I can only imagine what the actual wedding will be like. Baldwin hasn't yet provided any clues as to what she'll wear, and the only hint Bieber has given is that he might wear an outrageous patterned tuxedo. (He was presumably joking about this... but would anyone be surprised?) The couple has asked Daniel Caesar, who TMZ reports is their favorite artist right now, to sing at the ceremony.

Is anyone else dying of excitement over all of these details? Hurry up, Sept. 30! I can't wait for the flood of social media photos that will hopefully ensue.