Second times a charm? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have tied the knot in 2018, but the pair are readying to exchange nuptials yet again with a second religious ceremony. But what's a wedding without a bachelorette party first?! Baldwin had the most epic bash leading up to the event and trust me when I say the first photo from Hailey Baldwin's bachelorette party is not to be missed.

I know, I know, it's hard not to have FOMO here. I mean, why can't we all be invited to Baldwin's pre-wedding festivities? Don't worry, though, because we still got some deets on what went down.

A source tells PEOPLE that Baldwin’s gal pal Kendall Jenner, along with other friends, threw the epic bachelorette bash which started with a dinner at Los Angeles hot spot Ysabel before continuing on at Delilah.

“Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” a source told PEOPLE. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles," they added. That's what we like to hear!

The photo truly said it all, just look at how happy Hailey looks here! The snapshot was originally posted to the model's Instagram stories with a caption that read "tonight," alongside a heart emoji. She and her friend were cheezin' big time!

As more photos emerge from Baldwin's special night, it just keeps getting better. In one snapshot shared by a friend, the bride-to-be was wearing a veil. Yes, a whole veil. Clearly, Baldwin is beyond ready to say "I do" again!

With a few famous pals in tow, Baldwin looked ready to take on the night in head-to-toe white. Meanwhile, Jenner kept it casual in a sleek black jacket.

Now that Baldwin's got this bridal tradition out of the way, we're all waiting for the main event. The star is set to wed her hubby for the second time sometime next week and it will undoubtedly be one lavish event.

A source shared with PEOPLE that the pair are planning to wed at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. “The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the insider said of the location. Sounds like sheer romance to me!

As fans may remember, Jailey secretly married last September in a hush-hush ceremony at a New York courthouse. With their bigger forthcoming ceremony, something tells me these two are going to pull out all the stops. So — when's it all going down? According to TMZ, the couple’s save the dates indicated that they are set to marry on Sept. 30, so, mark your calendars y'all!

If one thing's for sure, Bieber and his lady are more in love than ever. Just look at the heart-melting message that Baldwin shared in honor for their first wedding anniversary back in July. "1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.Here’s to learning and growing together," the model wrote at the time. Ok, cue the happy tears.

Cheers to many more years of happiness for these two! With the way that Baldwin kicked off her bachelorette party, something tells me that there's nothing but more smiles ahead this month. And with a second ceremony soon-to-be underway with her hubby, these two just might be the most official couple in Hollywood.