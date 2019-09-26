Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting ready for their wedding and have reportedly locked down one major element of the big day: the entertainment. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding singer is reportedly going to be Daniel Caesar. Us Weekly's source has also stated the same. Elite Daily reached out to Bieber and Baldwin's team for comment on the claims regarding their wedding singer, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Per TMZ's source, who is said to be quite privy to insider deets about the ceremony, R&B singer Daniel Caesar was Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's first choice and they got him. The Freudian singer is the perfect choice for the couple because he is their favorite artist right now. Honestly, I feel like almost any artist would be thrilled to perform for Bieber and Baldwin. This wedding has been the talk of the town ever since the couple got married (lol) and I'm sure it'd be an honor just to be asked.

So when will Caesar take the stage for the darling couple? Well, it looks to be later this month. TMZ claims the official ceremony is on Sept. 30 and it will be held on the Carolina coastline in Palmetto Bluff.

That'll be much different than the dusty Indio, California, where Justin Bieber actually sang for Daniel Caesar at Coachella April 2018.

The wedding will reportedly be big, with sources telling TMZ the guest list is 300-names long and includes famous friends like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Drake and Odell Beckham Jr.

For a wedding as extravagant as that, I imagine there's a ton of other prep work to get done. According to Us Weekly, Baldwin is making sure she is mentally prepared ahead of her nuptials. That prep includes a spa day that included a very expensive scrub treatment. The outlet's source said Baldwin recently visited Pellequr spa in Beverly Hills, California, and added CBD to Pellequr’s signature scrub for a wellness overhaul. The cost is $215 y'all. Here' what the source had to say about Baldwin's pre-wedding routine.

“Hailey Baldwin visits Pellequr spa often, around once a month and always receives the Pellequr signature scrub,” the source said to Us. “This past weekend when she visited, she added the CBD with the lymphatic drainage. Pellequr spa is all about getting rid of old skin and focuses on rejuvenating and detoxing. Hailey came to add CBD to get rid of any inflammation and did the body treatment for 75 minutes.” OK, that sounds absolutely amazing.

The source went on to add, the service is “a very relaxing experience because it’s all about privacy and adds steam and music all at the same time.” The insider also added that Baldwin typically “receives this treatment before or after traveling because it gets rid of toxins and dead skin.” So, Baldwin is going to have super soft and probably exhibit that relaxing glow from within on her wedding day.

OMG, all of this news about Bieber and Baldwin's impending nuptials has me so excited. Like, what is Baldwin wearing? How is she going to wear her hair? And, what about her makeup? Crossing my fingers that these two love birds post a million photos to their socials in T-minus five days.