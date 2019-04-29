Typically, it's Hailey Baldwin's hubby, Justin Bieber, who is most often at the center of drama, but this time around, it appears Baldwin herself is the topic of some major online hate. And in true Bieber fashion, she's not letting it roll right off her back — in fact, Hailey Baldwin's response to trolls calling her "too tan" on Instagram is everything, since she made sure they knew she didn't care for their negativity. She's out here living her best life, and she's got no time for your criticism, honey! Let this be a lesson to any future haters who try to target Baldwin, because she will not tolerate their ridicule. Alexa, play Ariana Grande's "thank u, next."

While Justin Bieber pretty regularly addresses rumors, controversy, and hate, wifey Hailey Baldwin is usually a little more private and non-confrontational. In fact, a quick scroll through her Instagram feed shows that quite a few of her posts have comments disabled, leaving no opportunity for haters to voice their opinions. A smart move, if you ask me! Baldwin does update her fans on her whereabouts via her Instagram Story, though, and after posting while on vacation in the Bahamas, she got some unexpectedly harsh feedback regarding her bronzy glow.

While on vacation, Baldwin and her boo were soaking up sun and tanning at the beach:

However, she received a ton of negative feedback claiming she was "too tan" after their trip:

Baldwin addressed the tea on her Instagram Story with a hint of IDGAF sarcasm:

"So today the internet is mad at me for getting too tan!!!!! Shoot!!!!" Baldwin wrote over a very tan selfie, joking, "I'll do my best not to get so much sun next time I'm on vacation!"

Take that, haters!

Seriously, though. It's unclear exactly why people were so upset about Baldwin's tan. Were they bothered that she was looking so much darker than her usual skin tone shade? Or perhaps annoyed at her for glamorizing tanning, given that exposure to harsh UV rays is far from "cool"? Personally, I don't care how tan she gets, as long as she's using sunscreen and being safe about her beach days. TBH, I'm over here applying bronzer just trying to mimic that glow.

Baldwin also uploaded this quote to her Instagram Story, perhaps as a reminder to her haters that they can't phase her:

"Because she competes with no one, no one can compete with her," reads the quote by ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. Maybe Baldwin is a huge Chinese philosophy buff, but she's more likely trying to take the high road in regards to unnecessary criticism.

To be clear, this isn't the first time Baldwin has clapped back. She took to Instagram in December 2018 to discuss the negativity she felt she was constantly receiving online. "We need to take a step back and realize we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of constantly tearing people down and judging," she wrote on Instagram Stories, per Teen Vogue, "And I won't let people make me feel like I'm doing something wrong by enjoying my life and being happy."

Yes, positivity! Yes, taking a stand against the haters!

Baldwin has always seemed wise beyond her years, and I appreciate her dedication to not letting the haters bring her down. Live your life, girlfriend! As long as you're using proper SPF, I fully support you showing off your tan and living it up in the Bahamas with Justin Bieber. I'd totally do the same, if given the chance. Honestly, who wouldn't?