It's 2019, and ride-or-die Jelena stans still exist, for better or for worse. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shut down rumors about both Baldwin's pregnancy, and in turn, had to stamp out the possibility of a romantic spark between Bieber and Selena Gomez. After catching wind of a The Daily Telegraph article — headlined "Justin Bieber Walks Out on Hailey Baldwin Who is Allegedly Pregnant!" — Bieber took to Instagram to set the record straight. His response? "Wow." In the Instagram video, Baldwin playfully said, "How dare you walk out on me and my very pregnant belly ... not." Bieber also went in on the newspaper for originally saying "Justin Beiber," writing, "How are you gonna spell my name wrong after all these years? Haha."

And that should have been the end of it. Except, fans zeroed in on a teeny, crucial, potentially damning detail: Gomez was all over Bieber's search history in his photo of The Daily Telegraph story. Bieber took to Instagram again. This time, he braved the comments section to explain why Gomez had been in his search history.

"It came up after my wife and I were watching my Coachella performance. Hers played right after mine because it's in the 'related' thing... Glad she did Coachella, too, it's great. I have nothing nothing to hide. I didn't know it was there. Didn't think twice and I still don't have nothing to hide," Bieber wrote. Ozuna is clearly visible in Bieber's history and that definitely adds up: Gomez performed her song with him, DJ Snake, and Cardi B, "Taki Taki," at Coachella. "Coachella outfit on stage" is visible, too.

Based on Bieber's response, he was particularly upset with the implication that Bieber let this detail slip on purpose, as if they were clues to something (that something being Jelena revived). Bieber's message for the internet: "To the fans and people who think I'm maliciously trying to start sh*t, grow up." Bieber continued:

Please stop reading stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing. The point of the video was supposed to be funny, that they were saying I walked out on Hailey and they spelled my name wrong.

This idea that I secretly plot on opening my history thing, purposefully, and zoom out just enough so that you can see her name is crazy. These are real lives you guys are talking about. Real emotions. Stop acting like you know anything about anything. Go to school, read your books, and focus on your personal life.

People have their own fantasies about how they think my life should go, and make up all of these theories and use their imagination too much. This ends here. Will never re-engage with this, but had to set the record straight once and for all. We are adults. We're not playing games. There['s] always gonna be something.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Baldwin posted a response on Instagram (she later deleted it) that echoed Bieber, saying, "You little internet kiddos need to learn how to move on, for real. We're adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something — just so you can stop your delusional fantasies. I'm not gonna sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband. You wanna talk about somebody's husband, then get your own."

Baldwin and Bieber first met in 2009, when Baldwin's uncle Alec Baldwin got her tickets to see Bieber on The Today Show. They met again at a Hillsong church a few years later, struck up a long-standing friendship, and dated briefly three years ago. Baldwin and Bieber got married in September 2018. Gomez and Bieber officially called it quits in May 2018. This came after the two got together in 2011, breaking up in 2012, getting back together in 2013, breaking up again in 2014, rekindling their romance in 2017, and taking a break in March 2018.

Jelena shippers, it's been a good, long run. But Baldwin and Bieber have made it abundantly clear: It's time to close the book on shipping Bieber and Gomez. They've moved on and it's time the rest of the world moves on, too.