Have you been keeping up with Coachella 2019? From Janelle Monáe's performance to The 1975's showcase, the first day of its two-weekend run has given me enough joy for a lifetime. Oh, and don't even get me started on Selena Gomez and Cardi B's "Taki Taki" Coachella performance. With Gomez having been absent from performing on stage for about a year and Cardi B coming back after performing while pregnant in 2018, their time on the stage in Indio on Friday night was a major comeback.

The pair, along with Ozuna, hit the stage on Friday, April 12 as a part of DJ Snake's set. While performing the 2018 reggaeton hit, the singer sported a ruffled top, with a classic blazer and matching pants. and had long tresses. The Invasion of Privacy rapper, on the other hand, opted for what appears to be a frilly, blue bodysuit and a floral top.

According to People, it was the first time Gomez had ever graced the Coachella stage in her decades-long career, and was her first performance in nearly a year. So it was a super special moment.

Cardi B, on the other hand, has performed at Coachella before. She took the stage in 2018 and, though she absolutely killed it (especially for someone who was very, very pregnant) she took time away from the music scene shortly after to focus on her baby.

Needless to say, neither of them missed a beat at Friday's show and absolutely killed it.

Cardi gave a sweet shout-out to her collaborators on Instagram, too. She captioned a photo of her, Gomez, and DJ Snake, "Coachella and I love them."

Per People, Ozuna showed love to Gomez specifically, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of them alongside the caption, “A beautiful woman with a lot of energy I’m going to you and I’m here with you God bless you my love!!"

OK, seriously — how cute is this? Seeing them all reunited is one thing, but it's also so heartwarming to know that Gomez is getting back to her usual self and doing what she loves to do.

The year 2018 was a particularly hard year for Gomez, as she suffered some health problems related to lupus. Despite her struggles, she said on Instagram back in January that she was looking forward to making a full recovery and all 2019 has in store. "Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all," the post read in part.

While her full plans for this year are unclear, People notes that Gomez will be making an appearance at WE Day on April 25, which is an event that inspires young people to take action in their social and global communities.

“Every year, WE Day leaves me feeling inspired and hopeful. The youth have an incredible positive and passionate attitude for making real change in the world,” Gomez said in a statement. “I’m so proud to celebrate young people’s year of social change and to remind them that together, we are an unstoppable movement dedicated to a brighter and better tomorrow.”

And I'm so proud to see where she goes from here. To be completely honest, I wouldn't be mad at a "Taki Taki" remix or another Cardi collaboration.