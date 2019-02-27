It's no secret Selena Gomez hasn't released her own body of work in quite some time, but it looks like that may change very soon. Since dropping her second studio album Revival, Gomez has released solo singles, while also appearing on collaborations with other artists. But for those wondering if Selena Gomez will drop new music in 2019, have I got some exciting news for you. The pop songstress was just spotted leaving a recording studio in Los Angeles late at night on Feb. 26, which means that new music could definitely be on the way.

Dressed in a blouse, jeans, and an oversized furry, white coat, Gomez looked comfortable and in high spirits while exiting the studio. Rumors of a third studio album from the singer have been swirling for some time now, and fans of the "Back to You" artist are both eager and anxious for a new record.

Gomez's last album, Revival, topped the charts and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 back in 2015. It spawned hit singles and fan-favorites such as "Same Old Love" and "Hands to Myself." Since then, the pop crooner appeared as a collaborator on other songs, including Charlie Puth’s 2016 hit “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki,” featuring Ozuna and Cardi B, in 2018.

After facing a handful of health setbacks in the past few years, including a kidney transplant in 2017, fans understand why Gomez hasn’t released a new studio album. Per People, Gomez was hospitalized twice in 2018 for a low white blood cell count, a possible side effect for kidney transplant patients, and sought treatment following an emotional breakdown while in the hospital.

A source told PEOPLE that Gomez, had "a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point." Since leaving treatment in December 2018, Gomez has gone back to her normal life, including spending time with those close to her and slowly returning to Instagram. In fact, she was just recently replaced by Ariana Grande as the social site's most followed female.

Gomez isn't the only artist who might to be working on a new record. Her BFF Taylor Swift is said to be releasing music as early as the end of this week. Super fans of Swift have noticed that she has been posting cryptic photos to her official Instagram account that are rumored to countdown to this Saturday, when she may potentially release her seventh studio album.

Swift has reportedly been a source of both support and comfort for Selena over the last few years. Per E! News, an insider shared that "Selena and Taylor have been in touch since Selena left her treatment and are very close." They also added, "Taylor has reached out several times and has shown her support and love."

What Gomez's next album sounds like and when it will be released remains to be seen, but when the time comes, fans will be ready to come and get it (nah, nah, nah, nah).