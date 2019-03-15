So much for the honeymoon phase... Justin Bieber and his wife of six months, Hailey Baldwin, might already be facing some challenges. Friends of the couple are reportedly worried about their relationship in light of Bieber’s recent personal struggles, and some are wondering, does Hailey Baldwin trust Justin Bieber? Bieber opened up on Instagram about how he’s been feeling “disconnected” lately, and Baldwin has reportedly been doing her best to support him, even though it’s been difficult, per reports.

In an interview with Us Weekly, an insider source said that Bieber is taking some time for himself in Canada to get away from the constant press scrutiny. “He feels like he’s treated like an animal everywhere he goes and there are always people around or paparazzi in bushes trying to take pictures of him,” the source reveals. And during this tough time, he and Baldwin (who changed her last name to Bieber on Instagram) are reportedly working through the trust issues they've had for a while.

Friends of the married couple are reportedly concerned, saying they “are still having trust issues and a hard time,” the source confesses. “He still wants and needs her to be his wife and she wants to support him, but it’s hard when he’s going through all of this.” Elite Daily has reached out to reps for the couple about the reported trust issues and has not heard back by the time of publication. Bieber told his fans on Saturday, March 9 that he needed their support and prayers during this tough phase of life. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post. “I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks.”

Thankfully, though, Baldwin reportedly isn’t going anywhere, and she’s doing her best to be there for her husband. “Hailey isn’t going to leave Justin and he won’t leave her either,” another source told Us Weekly. “She’s been so supportive of him throughout this process.” Baldwin is sticking by her man and trying to help him in whatever way she can.

Baldwin and Bieber have been open in the past about the challenges of marriage and why they’ve chosen to stick together no matter what. In a February interview with Vogue, Baldwin admitted, “We’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard.” She said that Bieber is her “best friend” and that the two are committed to making things work, even though it isn’t always easy.

This couple clearly loves one another deeply, and they care enough to put in the hard work of helping a marriage grow and thrive. Even though Bieber is going through a difficult time personally, here’s hoping that it doesn’t put too much of a strain on their relationship.

“I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time,” Baldwin said to Vogue last month. And Bieber echoed this sentiment. “With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain,” he lamented. “I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”