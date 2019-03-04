Billy Baldwin has some thoughts, you guys. He's Hailey Baldwin's uncle, in case you didn't know. He also played Serena's dad — Dr. Willam van der Woodsen — on a little show called Gossip Girl back in 2010, so there's that. Anyway, the actor recently spilled a spot of tea to Us Weekly about his niece and her new husband, Justin Bieber. And Billy Baldwin's comments about Hailey & Justin Bieber's marriage are super honest, because he admits he wishes they waited a bit longer to get married — even though he totally gets why they didn't.

"I love them as a couple and I would’ve loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years,” Billy confessed to the publication. "Maybe that would have been better. But they didn’t want to wait because they’re both devout in their faith and… that wasn’t the right fit for them so that’s really none of my business."

Well, OK then.

If you've been following along with their on-again-off-again-totally-forever-on-again romance (and who hasn't?), then you'll recall that The Biebs proposed to Hailey in July 2018 in the Bahamas, shortly after his break up with Selena Gomez.

After the engagement news exploded on social media, the "Love Yourself" singer hopped on Instagram, where he shared the most amazing tribute to his bride-to-be:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!

So beautiful, right? The pair then shocked us all again by tying the knot just a few months later in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse. And, well, here we are today.

Here's a question: If the newlyweds continue down this fast track, can baby news be far behind? Not gonna lie, I'd be so pumped to see a mini-Jailey enter the picture. But Billy is definitely hoping that's not the case. In fact, he apparently gave the couple a little piece of advice regarding just this type of scenario.

"I’ve said to them, 'I hope you don’t jump right in and start having two and three and four kids right away," Billy explained, adding that he waited until he was older to have kiddos himself. "I just hope that they have the next few years together where they can rampage and just globe trot and just tear it up and have fun."

Sound advice, Uncle Billy. Sound advice.