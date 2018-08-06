In case you missed it, A-list celebrities are getting engaged left and right this summer. For example, in just a blink of an eye, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber somehow managed to get back together, go on a five-star vacation around the world, and get decide to get married. For some, the short timeline of their romance may raise some red flags, but Hailey Baldwin's Instagram comment about Justin Bieber makes it clear that, at the very least, she's extremely attracted to her husband-to-be.

The comment in question was made on a post by Nathan Finochio, a teaching pastor at Hillsong Church (AKA Bieber and Baldwin's go-to place of worship). The picture is a quick snapshot taken from behind of Bieber and Baldwin sitting side-by-side as they attend a Hillsong conference at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In an uncharacteristically bold social media move, Baldwin left a flirty comment on the image. She wrote, "Idk who the boy on the right is but he looks FINE from the back." She appropriately concluded her comment with one singular heart-eye emoji. Bow-chicka-wow-wow.

While Bieber posts about Baldwin all the time, she tends to keep her Instagram feed relatively Bieber-free.

That being said, don't let her low-key Instagram presence fool you. Baldwin is very into her future husband and very excited about their upcoming nuptials.

"Oh, it’ll be fun," Baldwin's aunt Kim Basinger told Us Weekly of the upcoming nuptials. "Alaia [Baldwin's sister] and Ireland [Baldwin's cousin], they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing."

In addition to picking out her bridesmaids, Cosmopolitan also reports that the newly engaged couple was "spotted meeting with a pastor on July 29, and Hailey even had a notebook with her." I don't know about you but I think we can all agree you and your hubby-to-be don't just casually carry a notebook to a meeting with a pastor if you're not serious about planning your wedding.

The two have also made some bigger decisions regarding the wedding. They're reportedly going to tie the knot in a smaller ceremony in Bieber's hometown of Toronto. And according to what Bieber recently said to a New York City reporter, getting married is the next thing on his agenda.

All in all, it seems like the couple is super excited about the big day. Let's not forget the super emotional Tweet Baldwin posted as soon as the two decided to tie the knot.

"Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!" she wrote. "No words could ever express my gratitude."

Cheers to the happy couple!

