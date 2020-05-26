Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber's First Kiss Involved Some Wild Scheming

Fam, I think I speak for all of us when I say The Biebers on Watch is a blessing, because the series offers a refreshingly unfiltered look into Jailey's relationship — including all the important milestones they've crossed throughout the years. In the latest episode, the couple took a stroll down memory lane to reminisce about a particularly special moment at the beginning of their love story: their first kiss. Spoiler alert: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's first kiss story is not only romantic AF, but it’s also shockingly relatable.

It involves a little white lie and some help from Baldwin’s older sister. If you didn’t catch the newest episode of their Facebook Watch reality show, don’t worry — I got you. It all started when Bieber invited Baldwin out for a sushi dinner.

“I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no,” Baldwin told fans on their show. “They were like ‘Absolutely not, you’re not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that’s not happening.”

Baldwin was obviously not going to miss out on her opportunity to chill with the Biebs, so she and her sister concocted a scheme that would allow her to go on the date in secret. I mean, isn’t that what sisters are for?

“My older sister [Alaia] kind of covered for me and was like, ‘Oh yeah, she’s gonna sleep over at my apartment and it’s all good,’” she recalled on Facebook Watch. “She covered for me and we went to dinner and didn’t get caught.”

Let's all take a moment to thank Alaia, the real heroine of this story — because without her, that first smooch wouldn't have been possible.

After dinner, Baldwin says they watched a movie and that’s when their epic first kiss went down. Which movie was it? Who made the first move on that kiss? I have so many questions, y’all.

The interesting thing about this story is that despite Baldwin’s parents’ disapproval of her hanging with Bieber solo, they definitely didn’t have any issue with her dating him. In fact, Hailey’s dad — actor/producer Stephen Baldwin — is the one who introduced them back in 2009. Fun fact: Their first encounter was actually captured on camera at Bieber’s 2009 My World concert. They quickly became friends after that event, and as they say, the rest is history.

What’s unique about The Biebers on Watch is that it offers a super unfiltered glimpse into some of the most *intimate* details of their relationship — and what they’ve shared thus far goes way beyond just their first kiss. In fact, in an earlier episode, Bieber revealed that he wishes he had waited to have sex until he and Baldwin got married, and Baldwin reminisced about the first time he told her he was in love with her. In another ep, they got candid about their 2016 breakup, including why it happened and how they rebuilt trust in each other when they reunited.

It's not easy to identify with everything about the Biebers' relationship — after all, they met during his world tour for a chart-topping album, they've walked countless red carpets together, and they reportedly have a combined net worth of $268 million. Still, there's something inexplicably reassuring about the fact that their first kiss wouldn't have happened if Baldwin wasn't sneaking around behind her parents' back. What could possibly be more relatable?