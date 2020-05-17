Justin Bieber is getting real about things he regrets from his past, namely choosing to have sex before tying the knot with his wife, Hailey. On Friday, May 16, the couple aired the latest episode of their Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch — and Justin Bieber’s quote about saving himself for marriage gets candid about why he wishes he'd waited. Here's what the Biebs had to say about how getting intimate can be "confusing."

While self-quarantining, the Biebers have been making the most of their time together to give fans a closer look at their marriage and all the ups and downs before and after walking down the aisle in their new Facebook Watch series. On Friday night, the "Sorry" hitmaker got personal when he was asked about what he regrets from his past — and his quote about wishing he hadn't had sex until marriage is unexpected.

"[There are] probably a lot of things I would change," the 26-year-old reflected during the Facebook Watch episode. "I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things."

However, he admitted, "If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage. I know that sounds crazy. Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody."

Hailey Bieber chimed in, saying she didn't know if she felt the same way about it. "I don’t know if I’d say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing."

The couple's latest episode comes one week after they got real about their split in 2016 and why they think it was good to spend some time apart before getting back together.

In a May 4 Facebook Watch segment, Hailey admitted she'd had qualms about giving their relationship another try in 2018.

"Before we got together I had a lot of doubt, I didn't even know what was happening in your life. I was a little confused," she said.

Hailey said mutual friends convinced her to give him a second chance. "Obviously we have a lot of mutual friends," she said. "They would tell me that you were really working on yourself and doing really well. They were really impressed with how you were living your life and trying to keep to yourself. You weren't on any f**k boy s**t anymore."

Bieber said that spending time apart was essential for them to forgive each other, saying, "There was a lot of forgiveness that you needed to have towards me. And vice versa. We both had made mistakes.

"Forgiveness is the biggest thing," he told viewers. "You take a person with all of their mistakes, all of their faults, all of their decisions."

It sounds like the Biebers have definitely weathered their share of ups and downs since getting together, but their latest episode and how they handled a pretty sensitive issue shows they've come out stronger despite all their differences.