They seldom go into detail on their 2016 split, but Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's quotes about their breakup from their new Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, provides fans with some brand new intel. In the May 4 video, which was filmed by Bieber and Baldwin themselves as they kayak around a lake they live on in Canada, the couple discusses how Baldwin was able to regain her trust in Bieber after experiencing "so much hurt and pain."

"One thing that's really important is that from the time that you and I ended — and not on good terms — I was on my own, essentially," Baldwin responded. "I didn't just throw myself into a relationship or throw myself into something else. I did other things to try to distract myself or forget, like would talk to people or hang out with people, but I didn't search for somebody to just come take your place and be in another relationship and fill a void in that way. I really let myself feel the emotions that I was feeling... It is grieving when you feel like you lose someone you really, really loved and care about."

Needless to say, Baldwin's time on her own eventually came to a close when Bieber re-entered her life in 2018. "I think before we got together I had a lot of doubts because I was like, ‘I don’t even know what was just happening in your life,’" Baldwin admitted. "I was a little confused... We have a lot of mutual friends and they would tell me that you were really working on yourself and you were doing really well and that they had been really impressed by how you were living your life and you were trying to keep to yourself… you weren’t — if I’m allowed to say this — you weren’t on any f*cked up sh*t anymore."

The two continued to work on their growth as individuals and as a couple. "There was a lot of things I needed to work on," Bieber admitted when Baldwin asked what the hardest part of married life has been for him, adding that "forgiveness things, jealousy" and "insecurities" were all obstacles he had to overcome to make sure his marriage succeeded.

He says the hard work has been worth it. "You were there when I was really struggling and in this season where I feel like I’m in the best place I’ve ever been," Bieber gushed to Baldwin. "You and I are the closest we’ve ever been. It’s just really fun to experience new things with you."

Baldwin had similarly adorable things to say of married life. "It takes a lot of work, which is why we’ve had to work hard on our relationship and I think that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other and so close and so solid with each other and, I mean, obviously you’re my best friend," she said. "So, I think that’s the biggest payoff is you have a best friend that you get to just do everything with."

Happy for these two!