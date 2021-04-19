It's time to head back to Wellsbury, Ginny & Georgia fans, because the Netflix hit is officially returning for a second season. The cast of the feel-good mother-daughter dramedy announced the exciting news in an energetic video on Monday, April 19, and there are a ton of questions fans have about what is coming in the new episodes. To get the full scoop, here's everything fans should know about Ginny & Georgia Season 2, including intel on its release date, cast, and more.

Ginny & Georgia debuted its first season on Netflix on Feb. 24, quickly becoming one of the buzziest new shows of 2021. The series centered on a mother and daughter reinventing themselves in a small New England town — young mom Georgia sought a quieter life after the death of her husband, but her teenage daughter Georgia is quick to. cause some chaos. Because of the New England setting and central mother-daughter relationship, the series received a ton of comparisons to Gilmore Girls, but it's first season definitely diverged from the quainter drama on that show by including a surprising murder plot and serious discussions of race and abuse.

More to come...