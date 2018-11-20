Trying out the latest trends shouldn't break the bank. I suppose, in a lot of ways, that's what Black Friday is for. The sweater that was at one point $50 and is now super cheap, or the denim jacket that you were on the fence about? Now is their time to be brought to the register! Just do yourself a favor and head straight for Forever 21's Black Friday 2018 sale. This store and its sweet deals are waiting for you.

Where some brands have one particular trend or style going on, others don't. And giving boho pants, or that Taco Bell collaboration you saw on the runway, a chance, means tracking down stores that aren't afraid to explore. After all, fashion is a form of art. Why limit yourself to just one type of jogger pant or pair of booties? The answer seems pretty clear to me.

So, this Black Friday, fill your cart with the essentials, splurges, and cute gifts for your best friends. You can grab a basic graphic tee, and then a leather jacket that you kept daring to put on hold. Then, you can pick up a one-of-a-kind cat mug for that Secret Santa gift exchange you have coming up next week. By the time you make one lap around the store, your arms are going to be really tired. But, it'll be worth it, because you're getting the trendiest items for cheap.

What is Forever 21's Black Friday 2018 sale?

So, what is Forever 21's Black Friday 2018 sale? Here's the scoop: On Nov. 23, the day of Black Friday, there will be certain doorbuster deals going on in the store. These include certain style of tops and bottoms for $10, cold weather accessories for $4, sweaters for $10, and jackets for $20. (These deals are only on select styles, so check the signs around the tables and racks!)

Shoppers will also be able to score 30 percent off their entire purchase in-store from Nov. 22 through Nov. 23.

What's the best way to style the steals and deals you find on Black Friday?

Fashion is what you make of it. It's finding your own personal style, by wearing what feels good to you, and showing off your personality with every product or item that you bring to the register.

The beauty of brands like Forever 21 is that there are always a ton of options. You can try out the latest athleisure trend, with their cozy leggings and cropped hoodies, or channel your inner flower child with the bohemian-inspired garments. I've walked into the store in my mall back home and seen overalls that would be perfect for summertime, and formal dresses that could be worn to a fancier event. It's truly a single spot that is guaranteed to have exactly what you're looking for.

But, having so many options at such a great deal comes with one question: How do you style these pieces? The answer is waiting for you on social media. Follow the #F21xME hashtag and the Forever 21 Instagram account (@forever21), and instantly get some inspiration on how to totally slay your latest finds. Some photos will show you what sneakers would match well with that blush pink sweater, and others will show you how shoppers chose to wear that sequined jumpsuit.

Just like that, you know what accessories will complement that red velvet dress, and how to pose in those holiday pictures, too. Trying out the latest trends has never been so simple.