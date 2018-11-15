Like Andy Williams sang, "It's the most wonderful time of the year!" And being merry and bright is sort of your thing. To your best friends, you're like Buddy the Elf. You're always ready to bake chocolate chip cookies and go on adventures to the shopping mall. This summer, you stocked up on wrapping paper and new lights to hang in your windows. Now, it's finally time to put up those decorations and watch the whole world shine. Your neighbors might not quite be ready for reindeer on the roof — and that's OK. You just need some captions for Christmas tree shopping, so you can spread your holiday cheer on your feed.

Nothing gets you in the spirit of the holidays like picking out a tree with your best friends. You wander down the rows of evergreens, trying to find one that has enough branches for all of your ornaments. Some are a little too short, and other are way too tall. But, at some point, you find the perfect tree and bring it to the stand.

The person standing at the register rings you out, and helps you load your latest decoration into your car. (Borrowing a pick-up truck from one of your family members was #necessary for this excursion.) When you get home, you put that tree up on display. The rest of the afternoon is spent untangling twinkly lights and unboxing tinsel. Of course, there's a playlist of your favorite Christmas songs going on in the background.

In this moment, you're feeling festive and just want to spread that love and joy. You start brewing sweet cups of hot chocolate and marshmallows for your roommates, and scroll through online sales in hopes of purchasing some gifts. Last but not least, you prep a post on social media from your day at the Christmas tree market — because you took lots of pictures, right? Right.

You choose a filter, and add a few emojis that fit the #mood. One of these 34 captions for Christmas tree shopping will be like the star on top — merry, bright, and totally right.

1. "Rockin' around the Christmas tree." — Brenda Lee, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

2. "It's not what's under the tree that matters, it's who's gathered around it."

3. "O Christmas tree." — Aretha Franklin, "O Christmas Tree"

4. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

5. "'Tis the season to be jolly."

6. "Let's make this a December to remember."

7. "Walking in a winter wonderland." — Bing Crosby, "Winter Wonderland"

8. "'Maybe Christmas,' he thought, 'doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.'" — Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9. "Baby, it's cold outside." — Dean Martin, "Baby, It's Cold Outside"

10. "You, me, and the perfect Christmas tree."

11. "Break out your sweaters, because we're going Christmas tree shopping."

12. "That perfect moment when the snowflakes kiss the trees."

13. "Hot chocolate and Christmas tree shopping weather."

14. "Cue the hot coffee and Christmas music."

15. "Mistletoe, sunshine, and good times."

16. "Excited for these winter days."

17. "There is snow place like the Christmas tree farm."

18. "What the shell, these aren't palm trees."

19. "This tree is going to bring all the holiday cheer."

20. "Dreaming of tropical places in the middle of a Christmas tree farm."

21. "'Are you OK?' 'Yes, I'm pine!'"

22. "Now's not the time for your resting Grinch face."

23. "No Grinches allowed."

24. "Oh goodness, it's the holi-yays."

25. "This tree is going to sleigh all day."

26. "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle."

27. "Up to snow good."

28. "C'est noel."

29. "*Puts selfie on top of the Christmas tree because I am the star.*"

30. "These are the days that are always merry and bright."

31. "Two is company. Trees a crowd."

32. "Having a tree-mendous time."

33. "May the forest be with you."

34. "My favorite color is evergreen."

Don't waste another second figuring out what to caption your post. You have a ton of choices right here, and let's be honest — your hot chocolate is getting cold. You touch your cute snowman mug and realize that it's a bit chilly, and rush to the microwave. Much better! Now, where were we?

Oh, yes. We were talking about spreading holiday cheer to your social media followers, which is a must this time of the year. So, as soon as you pick out the perfect Christmas tree, be sure to throw it up on the 'Gram. Pose with the tinsel or vibrant shades of green, and get ready to brave the crowds at the farm. After all, they saw your picture and immediately decided that it was time to decorate their spaces, too. It's working!