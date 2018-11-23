To be fair, Fenty Beauty's launches this year have made practically every season feel an incredibly level of special that's typically reserved for the holidays only. While that's totally a good thing, it also means that the brand has to take things even further to ensure their holiday offerings match their already super-high standards, and I'm happy to report that Fenty Beauty's Black Friday 2018 sale is on par with the brand's general fabulousness. RiRi did not come to play this year (or any time, really). She knows the only thing better than a fantastic holiday collection is fantastic savings on a brand's signature staple products, and as the crowd pleaser she is, she decided to grace us with the best of both worlds.

If you haven't already seen the Fenty Beauty 2018 holiday line, the Chill Owt collection, you're officially missing out: The products feature the best and brightest of both cool and warm tones, and all have fun, Rihanna-esque shade names, like "Smokin' Purp" and "Slush Fund." While the latest launch is incredible, some of us (myself included) are still obsessing over the brand's core products, like the cheek-chiseling Match Stix ($25 each, fentybeauty.com) or the there's-a-shade-for-everyone Pro Filt'r Foundation ($34, fentybeauty.com). Fortunately, RiRi knows her fans want to stock up on these Fenty favorites, so she's blessed us with a killer Black Friday sale so that we can shop accordingly and still have enough money to buy her next album, should she ever decide to drop one. No shade, I just really want a new album, as does basically everyone. Rihanna, please?

Much like all of Rihanna's previous albums (I'm not going to let this go, sorry) the Fenty Beauty Black Friday sale is beyond amazing, so make sure you're sitting down to read this. Starting right now, Fenty Beauty has blessed shoppers by offering a sitewide 20 percent off sale (!!!!!). There's no promo code needed to access the sale, so literally all you have to do is add all your Fenty favorites to your cart and watch the price drop down 20 percent. So damn satisfying.

Even better, Rihanna has kept the blessings going by continuing this sale through the weekend and into Cyber Monday. So if you slept through all of today, and plan on sleeping through all of tomorrow (hey, turkey does that to you), you still have Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to hop on this deal. But if I were you, I wouldn't wait too, too long. Just like Rihanna herself, Fenty Beauty is beloved by many, so I have a feeling these products will start selling out pretty freaking fast if they haven't already.

If you need some help deciding which products to add to cart, might I suggest Rihanna's dark and sexy shade of her Stunna Lip Paints, "Uninvited" ($24, Fenty Beauty), the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil ($38, Fenty Beauty) to get a blinding, elegant glow, or the Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette from the Chill Owt collection ($54, Fenty Beauty)? Know, though, that no matter what you get, it'll be so damn good. Rihanna wouldn't have it any other way.