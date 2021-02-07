The sun is in eccentric, alternative, and alien Aquarius, bringing out all the quirky and kooky vibes. There's a reason Aquarius is often thought of as the most "unique" zodiac sign. After all, they're constantly starting new trends and are tuned into a frequency that's out of this world. That's why Aquarius season is a time to go against the grain and come up with something that's entirely your own. However, embracing your own authenticity isn't always easy, which is why February 8, 2021 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Hang in there, water signs. You won't feel like a fish out of water forever.

This Aquarius season is even weirder for so many reasons; one of them being Mercury retrograde winter 2021. And this week, Mercury retrograde is making some fascinating and nail-biting developments, so you might as well enjoy the ride (and don't expect everything to go according to plan).

The energy might get a little tense and aggressive on Feb. 10, when Mercury Rx squares off with Mars — planet of combat and conflict — so think critically before speaking and think again before taking action. An awkward conversation could easily turn into an argument. By Feb. 13, Mercury Rx will join forces with Venus — planet of love — which may cause confusion and misunderstandings in your relationships. This will show you what your relationships look like from a different angle, so pay attention. Feb. 14 is when Mercury Rx will reach a high point, as it will form a conjunction with expansive and aggrandizing Jupiter, emphasizing the themes this retrograde is bringing up for you.

However, if you're a water sign, here's why it might feel even more stressful:

Brad Gregory/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Cancer: You May Be Going Through A Breakup Of Sorts

This week, you may be coming to terms with the fact that you need to end something, Cancer. Perhaps there's a relationship that's run its course, maybe you've outgrown your current job, but no matter what it is, it's probably going to feel strange once you say goodbye. You might also be thinking about certain debts that need to be paid off — both financial and emotional — so you can finally free yourself from the burden. Don't feel guilty for no longer wanting to shoulder the weight of something you're no longer passionate about, Cancer.

Scorpio: Your Heart May Be Feeling Emotionally Vulnerable

Your heart is a heavy thing, Scorpio. After all, you're the zodiac sign of transformation and you experience things in extremes. You see life through high highs and low lows, so it's no wonder that your internal world is full of fire and ice. This week, you might feel emotionally torn open. It might feel like things are getting to you more than usual or that you're more absorbent to energy that surrounds you. That makes it the perfect time to tend to your own sacred space and excuse yourself to have some meaningful privacy. Regenerate your heart, Scorpio.

Pisces: You're Learning How To Let Go Of The Past

This week is all about release, Pisces. You might find yourself reliving memories from your past and digging deep into your subconscious. Your dreams may feel more active and revealing, and if you write in your journal, I bet you'll be surprised by all the personal insight you can discover. As you understand yourself on an internal level, you may come to find that you've been carrying energy that is no longer part of the present. Perhaps you've been romanticizing the past or living in it altogether. Set yourself free, Pisces. Be here now.