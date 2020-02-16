All good things must come to an end, even in astrology. If you've been loving the stylish, individualistic, and extroverted energy of Aquarius season, I'm sorry to report the season is reaching it's completion. Leaving it behind will probably feel bittersweet, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 17, 2020.

Even though Pisces season is a beautiful time for spiritual exploration, emotional connection, and creative endeavors, not every zodiac sign will embrace this cosmic shift easily. If you were born under the influence of Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, Pisces season might feel heavy, depressing, and downright exhausting. However, there's still so much good that can come out of the experience. Remember: There's always a reason for the season, so stay tuned.

If you normally feel overwhelmed with the overly sensitive energy of Pisces season, this one could potentially be even worse. With Mercury retrograde adding a disorienting and disorganized spin to the entire experience, you might feel as confused as you do emotional. Luckily, the cosmos are welcoming you into this strange journey as gracefully as they can. Even though you might feel as though you're looking backward and losing focus, the plus side is that you're also gaining so much insight throughout the process. On Feb. 20, expansive Jupiter meets with introspective Neptune, helping you forgive yourself and heal through compassion. Let it shine a positive light on your situation, no matter how dark it may be. You'll have an opportunity to release yourself from the past and let the wave of a new beginning crash upon you. The future is yours for the taking.

Regardless, fire signs are sure to feel the intensity of this week the most.

Aries: You May Be Withdrawing From The Rest Of The World

You might have a lot of trouble functioning in the "real" world this week, Aries. Instead of focusing on the present moment, you might be romanticizing the past, daydreaming of alternate realities, and postponing your happiness until later. Remember that if you keep telling yourself you can start enjoying your life once you accomplish X, Y, and Z, you'll never have time to appreciate the moment before you. Reflection is necessary, but make sure reflection isn't replacing your ability to live life in the here and now.

Leo: Your Past May Finally Be Catching Up With You

Karma is not always as simple as being punished for doing the wrong thing and rewarded for doing the right thing. Karma is simply consequences, and oftentimes, the consequences of life fall into a gray area that is neither good nor bad. This week, you may finally understand the true cost of your decisions. Everything would have been so different had you gone a different course, but there's no point in dwelling over what could have been, Leo. Instead, let the wisdom of your experiences inform you of what you could try next. There's no way of knowing exactly how something will play out. But don't forget: That's the fun of it.

Sagittarius: You Might Be Dealing With Issues At Home

You're such an adventurer at heart that you're probably used to escaping at the first sign of discomfort. Although you might be used to running away from certain problems and living by the "out of sight, out of mind" philosophy, your problems do catch up with you eventually. This week, you might be dealing with sensitive issues that you've long been avoiding. Your heart requires something that you may not be receiving. There's nothing weak about requiring respect, love, and understanding. Ask for it, Sagittarius.