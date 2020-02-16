Are you ready to reconnect with your spirit, tap into your endless creativity, and dive into a beautiful daydream? The sun has finally entered openhearted, transcendental, and artistic Pisces, and it's just one of many reasons why February 17, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Pisces season is all about letting go of your ego, embracing oneness with the universe, and remembering the heart of who you are. Even though everyone will feel an exciting shift in energy, there's no one who will love the astrology of this week more than water signs. If you happen to be one, it's time to shine bright and without apology.

Although Mercury has been retrograde, kicking up the confusion and stress, there is so much to look forward to this week. In fact, when you hear about what's in store, Mercury retrograde won't seem that bad at all. On Feb. 20, Jupiter — planet of expansion and good luck — will form a sextile with Neptune, planet of dreams and empathy. This major transit flushes your perspective with positivity and hope. Let it juice up your imagination, open your mind to new possibilities, and help you realign with your intrinsic values as a human being.

There may even be a beautiful surprise that catapults you into the future this week. As the sun and competitive Mars connect with individualistic and innovative Uranus, you are being encouraged to go against the grain and bravely go where you've never gone before. When the new moon in Pisces presents you with a new beginning on Feb. 23, it may just be the time to give it your all.

Cancer: You're Rediscovering Your Ability To Take A Leap Of Faith

The true test of your dedication to something lies in your ability to believe in it wholeheartedly, even if it doesn't always make sense. If you require proof for something that cannot always be proven, your doubts may prevent you from experiencing life as vibrantly as you should. This week, practice having faith in the universe. You are protected, you are strong, and you are capable of anything you set your mind to. When you believe in these things, it sets you free. It unlocks your potential. Believe in yourself, Cancer. There's no real reason not to.

Scorpio: You're Getting Back In Touch With The Things You Love

If you're letting fear prevent you from expressing yourself, now's the time to overcome that fear, Scorpio. Are you worried about what people might think? Do you believe you don't deserve to be happy? Do you doubt yourself when you are? Look for the root cause of your creative block. More often than not, it's fear, and that fear is keeping your inner child firmly locked away. Nothing is more important than your creative recovery. So what if people judge? So what if you're not perfect? All of that is irrelevant. What matters is that you're living your life without inhibition.

Pisces: You're Being Reminded Of Your True Purpose

You're a chameleon soul, Pisces. You can adapt to new environments and pick up on the energy of the room in an instant. Your adaptability is a blessing, only sometimes it causes you to lose yourself. Now's the time to remember exactly who you are. You don't have to pretend to think, feel, or do something that doesn't feel authentic just to make someone else happy. Instead of adapting to the world around you, it's time for the world to adapt to you. Let others make the adjustments for a change, and allow yourself to be the trendsetter.