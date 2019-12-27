Emma Stone & Dave McCary's Astrological Compatibility Is Highly Emotional

It looks like Emma Stone and Dave McCary are laughing all the way to the altar. The two announced their engagement with a selfie on McCary's Instagram on Dec. 4, 2019, a little over two years since the actress and Saturday Night Live writer reportedly started dating. While this is a celebrity couple comedy-lovers can get behind, they're both pretty private and tend to keep their relationship details on the DL. Thankfully, fans can turn to the stars for insight into their dynamic. Emma Stone and Dave McCary's astrological compatibility says they're both big dreamers and super emotional people — both characteristics that probably make them a tight-knit couple.

The two met in 2016 after Stone hosted SNL and starred in the skit "Wells for Boys," which McCary directed. The fact that the two met while working together on a creative project is unsurprising, considering their dreamy, artistic signs. For starters, McCary was born on July 2, 1985, making him a Cancer. Cancers are very emotionally intuitive and for that reason, make great artists and partners. McCary likely brings a warm, thoughtful energy to his relationships. In 2017, a source reportedly told People, “Dave has this core of kindness and sweetness. He’s tall and fit, confident and funny."

Meanwhile, Stone was born on Nov. 6, 1988, which makes her a Scorpio. Scorpios have a reputation for being moody, and ooze sex appeal. TBH, look no further than Easy A, Stone's stint as Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Man reboots, Birdman, and La La Land to see Stone's Scorpio qualities shine.

And while these two may seem quite different on the surface, they're actually quite compatible considering their signs belong to the same element. Along with Pisceans, Scorpios and Cancers are both water signs. You can pick up on the similarities between the three zodiac signs in how intensely they feel their emotions, and how vividly they dream — literally and figuratively. It's clear that as a double water-sign couple, Stone and McCary can connect deeply over their artistic processes and their ambitions in the entertainment industry.

Because both Cancers and Scorpios are more sensitive than most zodiac signs, they keep their hopes, dreams, feelings, and musings close to their chests. Neither Stone nor McCary are active on social media. They're also rarely seen out together. Next to that engagement selfie and some court-side Clippers pics, there's only a handful of public photos of the couple.

And in classic, secretive water-sign fashion, Stone has spoken multiple times about how much she values her privacy. "It’s uncomfortable to have photographers outside of your home. That’s never going to feel good, and I don’t think that’s OK," she told The New York Times in 2015. "Our emotional landscape is what we deal with all day. So, you have to find this fine line between making sure you maintain who you are as a person, so you can act, without becoming violently protective of your privacy, which can make you shut down."

Later that year, she called out The Wall Street Journal for asking about her relationship with then-boyfriend Andrew Garfield. She said, "I understand the interest in it completely because I've had it, too. But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it." Likewise, McCary has reportedly been described by a People source as someone who never "seeks the spotlight," and who's "low-key and doesn’t crave attention."

While there's much that fans don't and may never know about McCary and Stone, based on the stars, it seems these two have found their match in one another.