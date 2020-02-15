Feb. 14 marks President Donald Trump's fourth Valentine's Day in office, but unlike his predecessor Barack Obama, Trump doesn't seem inclined to public affection. Although the president regularly tweets about everything he can think of, Trump didn't write a Valentine's Day tweet to first lady Melania Trump. For any other public couple, this wouldn't mean much — but considering all the other things he does tweet about, all the time, the absence of a quick "Happy Valentine's Day" is notable.

While Obama posted a Valentine's Instagram to his wife Michelle Obama with a cute caption that read, "Happy Valentine's Day to my forever dance partner," Trump's Twitter was absent from any show of affection for the FLOTUS. Taking a look through everything the POTUS posted on Twitter on Valentine's Day, there was absolutely nothing in reference to the holiday, although he was very active on the app throughout Feb. 14. One of his first tweets was in reference to AG Barr — the U.S. Attorney General — writing that just because he's never asked Barr to do anything in a criminal case doesn't mean he doesn't have the legal right to in the future. Which, of course, is referring to Barr calling out Trump for tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases in reference to Roger Stone.

He also tweeted a quote from Laura Ingraham, his surprise that Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted against him in the impeachment trial, Bernie Sanders, Cambodia accepting a Carnival Cruise Ship into its port, the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, the Daytona 500, and about several Republicans running for Congress who support the MAGA agenda. There's a lot to unpack there for a single day of tweets, with no mention of his wife except in reference to the Parkland tragedy. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but heard nothing back at the time of publication.

The president and first lady haven't been particularly expressive on Twitter for past Valentine's Days. For the past two years, for example, Melania Trump's Valentine's Day tweets haven't even mentioned her husband. Instead, she posted that she was celebrating Valentine’s Day children at the National Institute of Health (NIH). In 2019 the first lady posted some photos of the kids while applauding their "bravery, strength, and love." In 2020, she said it had "become a treasured tradition" of hers to visit the kids.

Melania spent her 2018 Valentine's Day the same way — with kids and their families at The Children's Inn at the NIH. Melania's silence on Valentine's Day that year was particularly notable because of reports at the time that her husband had allegedly had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2006. The president has steadfastly denied any relationship with Daniels. For some time after those reports surfaced, Business Insider reported that the first lady did not appear at public engagements with the president, though that has changed in the two years since.

In the time that Trump has been in the White House, he and the first lady haven't publicly celebrated or tweeted about Valentine's Day. This is kind of surprising, given that the president regularly tweets about everything else. But hey, the only people that know what really happens in a relationship are the people in it.