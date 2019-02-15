Love was clearly in the air for Valentine's Day 2019. Both celebrity lovers and regular couples took over the internet with everything from lovey-dovey photos to saccharine love declarations. For their parts, the Trumps were pretty silent about each other on social media. In fact, the president never tweeted about his beau, and first lady Melania Trump only shared a tweet in the evening of Feb. 14, which didn't include any mention of her hubby. (Not that they have to or anything.) However, Melania Trump's 2019 Valentine's Day tweet showed her spreading the love to others and TBH, it really can't get any cuter than that.

Just after 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 14, Trump shared a series of photos that showed her spending time with kids at The Children's Inn, a private, nonprofit residence for children and families participating in pediatric research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dressed in a powder pink coat and dress, the first lady was photographed smiling from ear-to-ear as she shared candies, cards, and hugs with the children. In the caption is a sweet reflection about her experiences with her "valentines."

"Loved sharing an afternoon with such sweet valentines!" she wrote in the post. "Your bravery, strength, and love is amazing. Thank you to the @TheChildrensInn and @NIH for the lifesaving work you are doing! #HappyValentinesDay"

SO. STINKING. CUTE. According to ABC News, Trump bonded with the children while making art projects, such as candy boxes and snow globes. A 13-year-old Kenyan boy also reportedly gifted her with a silver necklace that has "Hope & Faith" inscribed on it, as well as a bouquet of white roses. Elite Daily reached out to the White House and representatives for Trump for further comment on her experience at The Children's Inn, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Per The Washington Post, the visit marks the second year in a row that the first lady has spent her Valentine's Day at The Children's Inn. It's unclear if she had any plans with the president and her representatives did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment. For what it's worth, the two aren't big on PDA so who knows. Maybe they grabbed some grub behind the scenes or something.

This visit also marks one of several events Trump has been to lately. A Feb. 13 press release from the White House says she recently spent a day with President Ivan Duque Marquez and First Lady Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval of Colombia. During that visit, she and the fellow first lady discussed Trump's anti-bullying initiative, "Be Best" and the opioid crisis.

In the press release, Trump said:

Last week I met with experts at the Office of National Drug Control Policy to learn more about the harmful effects of substance abuse and the steps we are taking to address this problem. We must continue raising awareness so parents and communities can understand fully the harm that opioids are having on our children. My conversation with the First Lady of Colombia today further encouraged a global mission to fighting the addiction crisis and issues facing children domestically and all around the world.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Romantic by general standards or not, doing things you love seems like another perfect way to spend Valentine's Day, and it sounds like Trump did just that. Good for her.