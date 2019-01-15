What better way to celebrate college football champions than with a good ol' Big Mac? On Monday, Jan. 14, the Clemson University football team visited the White House to celebrate their victory at the 2018 College Football Playoffs and President Donald Trump had a very, um, untraditional meal waiting for them in the State Dining Room: food from fast food chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's. Photos of the event even showed the president standing proudly in front of a table bearing hundreds of fast-food boxes. Of course, people have a lot to say about this, and these tweets about Trump serving fast food to football champs are just some of many that are going in on the president. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on the feast, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you haven't caught wind of this situation at all yet, video and photos of the event show chicken nuggets, hamburgers, fish sandwiches and more awaiting the Clemson Tigers on Monday evening. What makes this all even more cringeworthy is that the meals were perfectly laid out on silver platters across a candelabra-lit table. While Trump suggested that he did the best he could considering the government shutdown affected his residence staff, people are not here for the apparently dollar-menu-inspired celebration. One Clemson athlete was even apparently caught on video that he thought the meal was a joke, and others in the Twitterverse are just as perplexed. These reactions say it all:

And some people saw the comedic opportunity in the president's name and reported love of fast food. It's just too easy.

Laugh all you want, but Trump appeared to put some real effort, or at least a lot of money, into the visit. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, he spent just under $3,000 on the meal, which Trump said came out of his own pocket. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for additional comment on the cost of the meal.

He also maintained that the feast was "great American food." In fact, McDonald's is actually one of his reported favorite fast food chains of all time. In 2017, two former aides said Trump's go-to meal is “two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate [malt]." And his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, told TMZ in 2018 that her father "loves" the chain. When asked if he eats McDonald's every night in bed, she added, "He wishes, right?"

It's unclear when his residence staff will be back and making home-cooked meals, but it seems like it could be a while. The government shutdown, which is now the longest in American history, has stretched into its 25th day and there's still no end in sight. Democrats have repeatedly refused to honor Trump's $5 billion-plus request for the construction of a border wall with Mexico, instead offering just $1.3 billion for border fencing and barriers. But the president has firmly stated that that won't work, insisting that he's willing to keep the government shut down for as long as it takes to get his funds — even for "years." The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for additional comment on his statement at the time.

