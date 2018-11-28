Lots of people have no interest in dating only one person. Come to a lo fi basement show in West Philadelphia, you'll hear all about it. And it let be known, there is nothing wrong with not wanting to only have one bae. However, if you're someone who is pretty set on wanting an exclusive and defined relationship, it may be hard to be seeing someone who wants different things. There are also lots of people who do intend on navigating monogamous relationships at some point, but are currently not in a place to do so.

Understanding why someone may not want a relationship, or why you don't want the same kind of relationship your boo does, can take the pressure of, feeling like the "problem" is you.

"You are dating because you feel bad for them or guilty that they will be alone. You feel that dating is 'the right thing to do' given your age, your stage in life, what other people are doing. You feel that if you don’t date now you will be missing out. You feel that you will be more accepted by friends and family if you are dating," Dr. Klapow says.

Don't let the #couplegoals Instas fool you — people date for all sorts of reasons other than just being in love. Maybe they want acceptance, maybe they're afraid of being alone, maybe everyone else at the college was linking up. Your current relationship status doesn't guarantee you happiness or happily ever after. It's OK to just spend time with the people you like to spend time with, away from the definitions and labels. It's also OK to want and even need those definitions and labels. Your relationship isn't for other people. "It’s absolutely OK to 'not date' or have any type of relationship with someone if you don’t see a future with them — even if that future only goes until tomorrow," Edwards adds.