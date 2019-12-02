Disney+ may still be less than a month old, but the new streaming service has already made a major impact. If you still have not pulled the trigger on subscribing to the streamer, a new limited-time offer could give you a really good reason to sign up and start revisiting your fave Disney movies and shows. Disney+'s Cyber Monday 2019 deal lets new subscribers save big on a year of the streaming service, but you have to act fast.

For Monday, Dec. 2 only, Disney+ is offering 1-year subscriptions for $59.99, which is a $10 discount from the subscriptions' usual price of $69.99. This is definitely the cheapest way to get Disney+, since a monthly subscription for the service costs $6.99 per month, and the Cyber Monday deal will have subscribers paying the equivalent of only $5 per month. The one drawback is that if you choose to take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal, you will not get the 7-day free trial that is offered with the regular monthly subscription. To claim the Cyber Monday deal, simply head over to DisneyPlus.com, where the special offer is listed next to the monthly subscription option at the top of the site.

Honestly, now is a perfect time to sign up for Disney+, since the streamer just announced a whole slate of movies and shows that will be released throughout December. Highlights include Thor: Ragnarok coming to the streamer on Dec. 5, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi becoming available to stream on Dec. 26. Check out a video listing all the upcoming Disney+ titles below.

Along with all the new and classic movies available on Disney+, the streamer has also broken the internet with love for its original content. The Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian has taken over social media due to fans' intense love for Baby Yoda, and everyone who grew up on Disney Channel was hyped for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to put a docu-series twist on the fan-favorite movie.

And the list of Disney+ original series is only going to get bigger and more exciting in 2020, so it's best to lock down your subscription now. Multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows are slated to premiere on the streamer next year, as well as the highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot series. So if you were waiting to get yourself a Disney+ subscription, now might be the best time to do it.