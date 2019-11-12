20 Tweets About Baby Yoda On 'The Mandalorian' That Will Make Your Heart Explode

Disney+ has finally arrived after months of hype. The new streaming service came with nearly a dozen new shows and movies to celebrate its launch, including series from Marvel, National Geographic, the Disney Channel, and Pixar. But nothing was more anticipated than The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm's first foray into a live-action Star Wars TV series. The first episode did not disappoint, with deep-cut references to the Star Wars Christmas Special and The Ewok Movie. But these tweets about Baby Yoda on The Mandalorian prove fans cannot get enough of these little green force sensitive creatures. Warning: Spoilers for The Mandalorian follow.

When fans first meet The Mandalorian, he's on the hunt. He's got a list of wanted smugglers and bail jumpers, and Mythrol (Horatio Sanz) is the last name on his list before turning them in. But his next job brings an unexpected quarry. Instead of the usual puck with face, name, and address, he's sent to meet The Client (Werner Herzog) face to face. The Client is clearly a former member of the Empire, considering his Stormtrooper bodyguards. But he has serious beskar to pay with, even if all he has to offer in finding the 50-year-old bounty he seeks is a tracking fob and last reported position.

Even so, fans were stunned as The Mandalorian was when the quarry turned up in a baby bassinet. Some races age differently than others and this one is the kind who lives to 900-years-old, as Luke Skywalker himself saw in Return of the Jedi.

It's a baby Yoda.

Now, this is not quite the correct terminology, but honestly, most of Twitter doesn't care. Besides, there is no other word for this race. The original trilogy never said what sort of species Yoda was, and neither did the prequels. Nor was his background ever defined in the books, comics, and other Star Wars material. The stuff before Disney purchased the franchise and consigned to Legend only ever called him a "mysterious species," and the Canon definition does the same.

So he isn't a Baby Yoda, but a baby of Yoda's people, a people viewers have never known anything about. They've never seen any of them, except Yoda.

But now The Mandalorian has a bit of a problem. He's reached his quarry, unlike the hundreds of Bounty Hunters who have come to this planet before him. He's succeeded in securing...him...her? (Do Yoda's people have gender?)

And it's the most wanted baby in the galaxy. An adorable wanted baby.

This is quarry so valuable both he and IG-11, two members of the Bounty Hunter Guild, were sent after it at the same time, despite that being a considerable breach in protocol.

He's supposed to turn the baby over to these Empire goons, alive. To do that, he has to keep the child from being stolen out from under him. And take care of it, despite there being no sign of a case of diapers anywhere in the room.

But as he reaches towards the baby, the baby reaches back.

It's so cute.

Disney is going to make millions on Baby Yoda merch.