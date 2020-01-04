Coffee lovers, rejoice, because Dippin' Dots is taking the mouthwatering combination of coffee and ice cream to an even tastier level with a brand new offering. Dippin' Dots' Cold Brew Latte flavor is now available to up the ante on your favorite cup of joe, because who doesn't want an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast? Here's where to bless your tastebuds with the limited-time offering.

On Jan. 1, Dippin' Dots revealed that it was ringing in the new year with a trendy take on its beloved flash-frozen beaded ice cream. According to the company, the decision was a long time in the making, as customers have been asking for a coffee-flavored version of the Dots for years now. Considering that cold brew has blown up in popularity over the last couple years, leading to everything from Starbucks' Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to alcoholic twists on the beverage like Skyy Cold Brew Vodka and Apothic Brew Wine, the time was ripe for Dippin' Dots to get in on the flavor.

According to the company, you'll be treating your tastebuds to the "rich flavor of a full-bodied coffee, tamed down by the creamy taste of a latte," all in ice cream form. The best part is that like all Dippin' Dots, you can expect the sweet treat to have a completely unique, melt-in-your-mouth texture and taste that is totally different from regular ice cream.

Courtesy of Dippin' Dots

Because Dippin' Dots wants all of their customers to get in on the fun, the Cold Brew Latte flavor doesn't actually contain any caffeine. So, if you're looking to get an extra boost of energy for the day, I'd recommend grabbing a cup of Cold Brew at your coffee of choice to sip along with your dessert.

Unfortunately, nothing good lasts forever, and Dippin' Dots' new flavor will only be served for a limited time at franchise locations nationwide, according to the company. So, on your next trip to the mall, I'd make sure to stock up and grab a cup (or three, because we should all be focusing on self care in 2020) to start your day off on a sweet note.