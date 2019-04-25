Whenever I go to a boozy brunch with my friends, I usually order a mimosa or two. The citrusy cocktail has always been my go-to pick, but it looks like that's about to change. Why is that, you ask? Well, it's because SKYY Infusions Cold Brew Coffee vodka is on the market. As someone who loves coffee (cold brew, specifically), I'm extremely excited to give it a try. To be honest, I wouldn't even be surprised if coffee-infused vodka cocktails replaced my usual mimosa orders.

SKYY Vodka announced its newest cold-brew inspired flavor on Thursday, April 25. If you're as excited about it as I am, then you'll be happy to know that it's available right now (so, yes, you can pick up a bottle for brunch this weekend). According to the company, it's currently for sale at retail stores and cocktail bars in the United States.

Still, there is something that you should keep in mind: SKYY Infusions Cold Brew Coffee is only available for a limited time. With that being said, now is your time to pick up a bottle or try it at the bar (if you're at least 21 years old, of course). As always, be sure to drink it responsibly.

Courtesy of SKYY Vodka

Before you pick a bottle or replace your mimosa with a cold brew-flavored cocktail, you'll probably want to know a little bit more about the vodka itself. I'll start with its flavor (obviously). According to SKYY Vodka's press release, the Cold Brew Coffee selection is literally infused with Arabica coffee beans. Apparently, those coffee beans provide a "fantastically mild, sweet and less bitter coffee taste" that cold brew fans know and love, per the release. I don't know about you, but I definitely like that sound of that.

Thanks to its cold brew-inspired taste, you can enjoy the vodka a ton of different ways. In fact, SKYY Vodka provided some mixture examples in its press release, and they all sound delicious. If you're into carbonated drinks, you can mix it with seltzer. But if you're in the mood for a sweet beverage, you can add it to a cocktail. One cocktail that SKYY Vodka suggested is the Cold Brew Martini, which includes one part SKYY Infusions Cold Brew, one part Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur, and one part coconut water.

Yup. I'll have one of those, please.

Courtesy of SKYY Vodka

Regardless of how you drink it, be sure to keep its alcohol content in mind. According to SKYY Vodka, the Cold Brew Coffee 70-proof selection has an ABV of 35 percent. Yes, even though it tastes yummy, you should drink it responsibly.

If you're ready to head to your local liquor store in pursuit of a bottle, you're probably also curious about what it'll cost you. Per SKYY Vodka's press release, a 750-milliliter bottle has a suggested retail price of $13.99, while a 1-liter bottle has a suggested retail price of $16.99. If you'd rather not splurge on a bottle yet, you can always go to the bar (with a DD, of course) and order a SKYY Cold Brew Coffee cocktail so you can give it a taste.

That's what I'm planning on doing at my next boozy brunch outing, at least. Cheers!