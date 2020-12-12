As if fans didn't get enough bops from Taylor Swift in 2020, the singer dropped a surprise sister album to her hit Folklore on Dec. 11. Now Swifties are wondering if Taylor Swift revealed Gigi Hadid's baby name on Evermore. Here's what to know about the baby name speculation, because fans are theorizing.

Although fans are still reveling in the sweet sound of Swift's 2020 album Folklore and its corresponding song theories, Dec. 11 brought a new baby name theory thanks to Swift's ninth studio album Evermore. As per the long-standing Swiftie tradition, fans are analyzing the lyrics for easter eggs and ties to Swift and her IRL friends. One song that caught fans' eyes was "dorothea," as fans think it could be a secret baby name announcement.

Fan theorists took to Twitter to speculate that the song title could be the name of Swift's longtime friend Gigi Hadid's newborn baby. One fan guessed it by linking two tracks of the two albums together. "My best friend just cracked something I guess. 'August' is track 8 on folklore and Gigi has posted a picture on Instagram captioning 'August, waiting for our girl' and track 8 of evermore is dorothea. SO WHAT IF GIGI'S BABY'S NAME IS DOROTHEA?"

Another fan is clearly for the theory: "I swear if the conspiracies about Gigi and Zayn's daughter's name being 'dorothea' are true and they announce it while I'm sleeping; I will literally cry a freaking river."

The songs on Evermore are narrative fiction as the sister album to the imaginative tunes Swift crafted with Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Justin Vernon, and William Bowery (a pseudonym for beau Joe Alwyn) on Folklore. However, Swift ~does~ like putting easter eggs in her songs, including a very similar baby name reveal in a recent release. ICYMI, Swift did reveal Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's daughter Betty's name in a track on her Folklore album.

When announcing the new album, Swift tweeted, "To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music."

She continued, "We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past, I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released."

Hadid gave birth to her baby girl back in September, but she and Malik have yet to reveal their daughter's name. The celeb power couple has also remained private about showing their daughter in photographs, though fans have gotten the rare peek.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Although the rumors are swirling, fans won't know if they're right about Swift revealing Hadid's baby's name on Evermore until the new parents announce it publicly.