Deena From 'Jersey Shore' Gave Birth To A Baby Boy, So The Tiniest Meatball Is Here

The Jersey Shore family has begun the new year with a brand new member. After spending most of the second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on the sidelines due to her pregnancy, Deena Cortese has given birth to her little meatball, the reality star revealed. Deena from Jersey Shore gave birth to a baby boy right at the beginning of 2019, so the Jersey Shore family is now bigger than ever.

Deena Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, welcomed their newborn son, Cristopher John Buckner, on Jan. 5. The couple first announced their pregnancy back in July 2018, revealing that they had chosen the name Christopher John for their son and that he was due sometime in December. The second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation chronicled parts of Deena's pregnancy, although she was largely absent from the recent string of episodes. One episode featured the whole cast attending Deena's gender reveal party, where she announced that she would be having a boy.

And now that adorable baby boy is here. Deena announced Christopher John (CJ for short) had arrived with a beautiful Instagram video of the baby wiggling in his little hospital bed. She captioned the video:

Our Little Man has finally arrived 💙 Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces 💙❤️ Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything 🌎 i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ ❤️

Check it out below:

This is the first child for Deena Cortese and her husband. The couple got married at the end of 2017, right before the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered on MTV at the beginning of 2018. Deena and Chris had been dating for about six years before tying the knot in 2017, having met in 2011 while Deena was still starring in the original Jersey Shore series.

Since it happened so close to the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Deena's wedding to Chris in 2017 actually foreshadowed one of the biggest bits of drama that still looms large over the reunion series. Every Jersey Shore cast member attended Deena's wedding except for Ronnie, which reignited the age-old question of what might be going on with Ronnie and his former girlfriend, Sammi. Shortly after that, Sammi revealed that she would not join the rest of the cast on Family Vacation. Since then, Deena and Ronnie actually talked out the reasons behind the friction, and the two seem to be close now.

Deena's newborn baby boy is the second Jersey Shore baby that was due in 2018. Back in April, Ronnie's girlfriend, Jen Harley, gave birth to the couple's daughter Ariana Sky. It is nice to know that little Christopher has a fist-pumping playmate among the next generation of Jersey Shore babies. And in the new year, fans of the series will be happy to know that another Shore baby is coming! Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi announced she's expecting her third child this year, too.

And Jersey Shore fans can be sure to see a lot more of baby Christopher and his mom soon, because MTV just recently renewed Jersey Shore Family Vacation for a third season, which is set to debut sometime in 2019. It is still unclear whether Deena will appear more in this upcoming season or not. She was absent for a lot of Season 2 because of her pregnancy, but having a newborn baby is also pretty demanding, so she might stay at home for some of the upcoming episodes as well.

It is no secret that there has been a lot of pretty dark stuff going on with the Jersey Shore cast this past year, but at least Deena's new baby is a bright spot to start the new year on.