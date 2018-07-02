Deena From 'Jersey Shore' Is Pregnant & The Announcement Post Is Everything

There is a new Jersey Shore baby on the way! Deena Cortese revealed that she is pregnant with her first child, with her husband Chris Buckner. Yep — Deena from Jersey Shore is pregnant, and she and Chris announced the news in the cutest way! Oh, and yeah — this is definitely going to be a big deal on Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, right?

Deena lived her full meatball life in the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which just finished airing. Some of the best highlights from the reunion series involved Deena getting wasted and acting ridiculous, whether she was yelling at passing boats from the back yard or (literally) crashing guys' night out. But it looks like Deena will be reigning in her antics for Season 2 of Family Vacation, which she is currently filming, because the reality star just revealed that she and her husband are expecting a baby.

On Monday morning, Deena took to Instagram to announce that she is currently in her second trimester, and her first baby with husband Chris Buckner is due in December.

Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! 💙Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing ! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John❤️ you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!

More to come...