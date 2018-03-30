Sammi Sweetheart's Reason For Not Joining 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Makes Sense
Despite how excited Jersey Shore devotees are about the majority of the cast reuniting in new series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the biggest disappointment has been Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola not returning for the reboot. Best known for her on-and-off-again relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi has been relatively quiet about her reasons for not returning to TV. Keep calm, but she's finally spilled about her no-show, and Sammi Sweetheart's reason for not joining Jersey Shore Family Vacation makes total sense.
The New Jersey native took to Instagram on Friday to finally explain her reason for staying away from the new show in detail. Previously, castmate Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi offered a vague explanation for Sammi's absence, but emphasized that she wasn't going to speak for her friend. On her podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey, Snooki shared:
Sammi, now 31, posted a message on her Instagram explaining that she wanted to avoid "potentially toxic situations" during filming. Given how turbulent her relationship with Ronnie often was, her precaution makes total sense. Sammi is also currently dating Christian Biscardi, while Ronnie is expecting a baby with girlfriend Jen Harley, so it's clear that Sammi had both budding relationships in mind when stepping away from the reunion opportunity.
Admitting that the decision was difficult to make, Sammi also shared some love for her Jersey Shore roommates and the life-changing experience of the original show. She also dropped a major hint that she wasn't completely ruling out TV appearances, writing in her photo message's caption:
Hmm, do I smell a spinoff starring Sammi?
Since Jersey Shore ended in 2012 and Sammi split up with Ronnie for the last time in 2014, the reality TV alum has launched her own fashion line called Sweetheart Styles. She has also created several fragrances and has designed clutchlets, which honestly look perfect for a fun night out.
Keeping up with all of the biggest trends in the world of reality TV stars, Sammi also has her own podcast Just Sayin', which she runs with relationship expert Siggy Flicker and TV host Clare Galterio. Discussing their lives and all of the hottest celebrity gossip, the ladies have covered everything from throwback favorites to New York Fashion Week.
Sammi has obviously kept busy during her break from TV, but I think a spinoff covering all of her business ventures could totally take off well on MTV. Plus, who doesn't love a TV redemption story of women moving past their old relationships and clearly thriving in life?
Now that we know that Sammi still supports her friends on the show, I can enjoy the new series in peace. Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 5, on MTV.