'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 3 Is Happening, So Break Out The Ron-Ron Juice

Start pumping those fists, because the Jersey Shore party is showing no signs of slowing down. Although MTV's iconic reality series ended in 2012, this year brought the gang back together again for the reunion series Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The new show just premiered in April, but it has already aired two full seasons, and now the cast is getting ready to do it again. Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 is happening, Deadline confirmed on the day of the show's Season 2 finale. So now the big questions is, where is our guido gang going to party next?

MTV has officially renewed Jersey Shore Family Vacation for a third season, which will premiere sometime in 2019. The exact premiere date is unclear, but given the incredibly fast turnaround between Season 1 and 2 (less than two months separated the Season 1 finale and the Season 2 premiere), fan can be hopeful that the next season will come sooner rather than later.

The other major question about Season 3 is where it will take place — this is a family vacation, after all! The show's first season brought Snooki, JWoww, Deena, Pauly D, Vinny, Mike, and Ronnie down to a Miami beach house, and Season 2 split its time between a Las Vegas loft and a posh New Jersey rental. Obviously, Season 3 will have to take place in another major party city: New Orleans? Key West? Los Angeles? New York? Or maybe the cast will go international? They did spend one of their original Jersey Shore seasons in Italy.

While the Season 3 pickup is great news for fans enjoying Jersey Shore Family Vacation, it also seems very likely that the new season will be short a cast member. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is sentenced to begin an eight-month stint in prison in January, after pleading guilty to a charge of tax evasion earlier this year. It turns out the the U.S. government is more powerful than MTV's scheduling, so Mike will almost definitely sit out this season.

Another cast member in question is Angelina Pivarnick. The controversial houseguest left Jersey Shore during its second season after burning bridges with the rest of the cast, but after a shaky reintroduction towards the end of Family Vacation Season 1, Angelina has actually become a close part of the group towards the end of Season 2. Technically, she is still considered a recurring character on the show, so will she join the main cast for real in Season 3 or remain on the sidelines?

And finally, we cannot forget about Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, who has been the breakout disaster from this reunion series. Ronnie's personal life has been at the center of pretty much every highly dramatic moment in the new series, thanks to incessant tabloid coverage of his volatile relationship with his baby mama Jen Harley. Heck, even Ronnie's little soundbite in the opening credits to the show is "This might not have been the best idea." Can we expect more Ronnie drama in Season 3, or will he actually be able to avoid conflict?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Season 2 finale airs Thursday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on MTV.