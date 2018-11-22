Snooki Is Pregnant With Her Third Child, So Get Ready For Another Meatball

On Thanksgiving, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi surprised her Instagram followers when she made an exciting announcement. A post captioned "What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving" revealed that Snooki is pregnant with her third child meaning Giovanna (age 4) and Lorenzo (age 6) are about to get a baby sibling!

The Instagram post features a slideshow of her two children holding and posing with a framed photo of a sonogram, serving as an announcement of the former Jersey Shore star's pregnancy. In an interview with ET back in August, Snooki revealed that she and husband Jionni LaValle were trying to have a third child. She told ET: ""I’m trying now, I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now so…"

Looks like their efforts worked and the celebrity has another meatball in the oven!

more to come...