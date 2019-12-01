The sun is currently rocking and rolling in adventurous Sagittarius. This mutable fire sign is all about finding meaning in chaos, throwing plans out the window, and saying exactly what's on your mind. "Predictable" is the last thing you'd call this energy, but that's the reason why December 2, 2019 will be the best week for these zodiac signs. Those with their sun or ascendant in Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius will most likely appreciate what the cosmos have in store more than anyone, because no one loves to veer off the trodden path and get lost more than they do.

Not only is Sagittarius season filled with so many things for fire signs to look forward to, Venus — planet of love and money — will form a sextile with Mars — planet of sex and drive — as of Dec. 3. This increases the creativity and encourages romance in all its many forms. What makes you feel inspired? What makes you feel good? Whatever it is, don't be ashamed of harnessing your desire and going after it with everything you've got. Brainy Mercury also forms a sextile to transformative Pluto on the very same day, upping your will to succeed. However, make sure you're seeing things as clearly as possible, especially when the sun forms a square to glitchy and distorting Neptune on Dec. 8, which could leave you feeling unsure of what's real and what's not.

Aries: You're Pushing The Limits And The World Is Noticing

You're an explorer setting off on a very important quest this week. You may have an idea of where you're going, but have no clue how you're going to get there. However, this is the exciting part. Your heart is pulling you in the right direction and you're trusting it. You know that the journey is just as important as the destination and you're loving all the fascinating people you're meeting and beautiful new places you're visiting. This journey isn't just for kicks either; it's about learning how to reach some very serious goals.

Leo: You're Learning How To Infuse Joy With Responsibility

You're looking deep within your heart of hearts and remembering what brings you joy in the purest sense. Do you remember how easy it felt when you were a child? All you had to do was activate your imagination and suddenly you were riding magic carpets and taking to fairies. You weren't concerned about perfection and judging yourself for your mistakes; you were simply feeling the beauty of it all. Take some of that energy and bring it back into your life. Even your run-of-the-mill work day can be filled with wonder, as long as you let it.

Sagittarius: You're Building Your Self-Worth In A Major Way

Have you been second-guessing yourself and overthinking who you are? Spreading yourself thin trying to please everyone around you? Knock it off. You're here to live your life and no one can live it for you. Grab onto that fire of yours and remember how powerful you are. Chances are, you've been embracing only a fraction of what you're capable of. Don't talk yourself out of harnessing your own power. It may alienate others and make a few people jealous, but so what? You can't live your life afraid of what the world might think.