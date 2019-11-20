Sagittarius season is here, which means it's time to celebrate. Sagittarius season 2019, in particular, is about venturing into unknown territory, and having faith in the process. Isn't it interesting how Scorpio season resonates so well with Halloween and all the spooky stuff that comes with it? Well, the very same thing happens with Sagittarius and the holiday season, because Jupiter is equivalent to the Santa Claus of the cosmos.

Buoyant and enthusiastic, it's no wonder optimistic Sagittarius is ruled by none other than happy-go-lucky Jupiter. Despite it being the largest heavenly body in the solar system, Jupiter is also the planet of faith, expansion, education, opportunity, higher learning, spirituality, and travel. Sounds bizarre, but this celestial entity is similar to a magnifying glass, because everything it comes in contact with automatically becomes bigger. This explains Sagittarius' larger-than-life personality and overzealous behavior. Granted, too much of anything is never a good thing, which is why Jupiter's influence shouldn't be taken lightly, and neither should Sagittarius' mutable fire.

Sagittarius Season 2019: Nov. 22 To Dec. 21

You know that feeling you get when you know something really exciting is headed your way, but you can't put your finger on it? This totally reminds me of the essence of worldly Sagittarius. The Sagittarius glyph is a representation of the centaur's arrow pointing toward the sky and the infinite possibilities. This resonates deeply with those born under the sign of the archer, or perhaps even those with personal planets (sun, moon, ascendant, Mercury, and/or Venus) in Sagittarius.

After being reborn during Scorpio season, you're given a second chance at life during Sagittarius season. It's almost as if Jupiter himself shined his divine light over your path, in the midst of instilling hope, love, and faith in your heart. Sagittarius' mutable fire is bold, daring, and incredibly enthusiastic. Its astrological season serves as a reminder that there are so many different opportunities available to you in the world, and as spiritual beings. This is precisely why those born under the sign of Sagittarius love nothing more than to take off on a spontaneous road trip or long-distance journey abroad.

In the eyes of this sign, one must live life to the absolute fullest every single day, because you never know when it's going to be your last. The season of the archer is here to push your boundaries, and dare you to go where no one's gone before, because fire signs thrive when taking action, and Sagittarius knows no limits.

Sagittarius season is for taking the necessary risks at hand, and having faith in yourself while you do it. If you're the type to second-guess yourself, thinking about the worst-case scenarios, turn that energy around this season. Instead of doubting yourself, ask yourself why it would go wrong. Sagittarius is a gambler at heart, and it's no different this season. This the moment to remind yourself of your strengths and test your luck. You never know what could happen.